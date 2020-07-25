‘Morale is high’: School survey delivers humbling outlook

A QUEENSLAND Education Department spokeswoman said morale was high throughout Queensland public schools despite some alarming results locally.

A GLADSTONE State School's staff survey, which formed part of their annual report last year, has displayed a series of alarming statistics for local parents.

Gladstone Central State School's annual report of 2019 included a staff survey where all 44 employees were asked to answer the same questions.

Eighty-one percent of Central's staff agreed that they enjoyed working at the school last year, compared to 100 percent at Gladstone West State School.

Just 52 percent of staff at Central agreed that they were well supported at their school in 2018 and although that rose to 70 percent in 2019, West's figures prove stronger.

Ninety-six percent of staff there agreed that they were well supported at their school in 2018 and 87 percent in 2019.

In 2018 67 percent of Central staff agreed that their school gives them opportunities to do interesting things, which rose to 74 percent in 2019.

By contrast 96 percent of West staff agreed with the same statement in 2018 before a small decline to 92 percent in 2019.

Each year, the Department of Education conducts the School Opinion Survey to obtain the opinions of parents/caregivers, students and school staff about important aspects of schooling.

A Queensland Department of Education spokeswoman said the great majority of staff (94.2 percent) who participated in the 2019 survey reported that they enjoy working at their school and 90.7 percent have reported that they are satisfied with their job.

"The majority of the 49,261 teaching and non-teaching staff that participated in the survey also agreed staff morale is positive at their school (76.4 percent)," the spokeswoman said.

"The surveys are designed to help schools identify what they do well and what areas they have room to improve on.

"Insights can be gained by using the results as a starting point for examining the perceptions of parents/caregivers, students and staff.

"Results from the surveys are used in conjunction with other information that schools gather through their own internal monitoring processes and are considered in the context of their individual teaching and learning environments."

The spokeswoman said the survey results are an important information source for schools.

"When reflecting on performance and helping to identify and guide school improvement strategies into the future, by highlighting areas of strength at schools and areas that could be improved." she said.

Survey results are publicly available and can be accessed by visiting www.qed.qld.gov.au/schoolopinionsurvey.