MOORE ACTION: Netball carnival a huge success

GAME ON: Yaralla Falcons' Sue Tulloch shoots against Kaos at the Pam Moore Netball Carnival yesterday.

GAME ON: Yaralla Falcons' Sue Tulloch shoots against Kaos at the Pam Moore Netball Carnival yesterday. Liana Walker

NETBALL: The 2019 Pam Moore Carnival was a huge success with a record 95 teams in Gladstone for a weekend of netball.

Yaralla Falcons held on to the trophy for the Senior Bs with Rockhampton Angels the runners-up in the two intense days of netball.

The Gladstone region fielded 36 teams. They encountered mixed fortunes.

The carnival was in honour of the late Pam Moore, who was the first regional development co-ordinator for netball in the Capricornia region.

Players ranged from under-10s through to seniors who played from 9am on Saturday through to 4pm yesterday.

Teams travelled from as far as Emerald for the two days of intense netball.

Gladstone Netball Association president Kacie Crawford said one of the highlights was the return of the Kaos team, made up of many members of the Moore family.

"It's nice they rally a team to come and play,” Crawford said.

"(Pam Moore would) be very proud in just the growth that Gladstone has seen and the way Gladstone netball is heading.”

Crawford said she was impressed with how many Gladstone teams won at the carnival.

"It's also great development for them to have that condensed environment where you have back-to-back games and half-hour breaks,” she said.

A highlight of the weekend was the first fast-five competition on Saturday night.

"Everyone had a lot of fun,” Crawford said.

"It was a nice way to close out day one of Pam Moore,” she said.

Another highlight was Gladstone's Sam Dipple acquiring a national C badge to umpire for Netball Queensland as well as hosting an under-10s draw.

Crawford said Gladstone Netball would "100 per cent” host the carnival again next year.

"Not necessarily bigger but definitely better,” she said.

"We have identified things we do need to do better if we host these many teams.”

Carnival winners

Senior B Yaralla Falcons

Runner Up: Rockhampton Angels

Senior C Storm

Runner up: Magic

Cadet 2 Biloela Dynamite

Runner up: Yarella Herons

Cadet 1 Valley Quartz

Runner up: Valley Bronze

Junior 1 Rocky Brothers Pink

Runner up: Emerald Foxes

Junior 2 Brothers Lilac

Runner up: Monto Fever

Junior 3 Bluebottles

Runner up: Biloela Fusion

Junior 4 Rocky Brothers purple

Runner up: Biloela Boomerangs