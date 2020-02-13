MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

LOVE might be in the air tomorrow, but new data suggests the Gladstone region is lacking in the romance department.

An analysis team from ­Picodi.com - an international e-commerce platform - had created a most romantic to least romantic ranking of 46 cities in Australia.

Coming in at lucky last was our beloved port city, claiming the title as the least romantic place in the country.

The team used internet search terms such as "Valentine's Day", "love confession", "flowers", "love" and other related terms associated with the romantic holiday to come up with the results.

But a Gladstone celebrant refused to believe the region was lacking when it comes to romance.

Judy Whicker said the results were "ridiculous".

She said couples were always celebrating their love in Gladstone, with a wedding held almost every weekend.

"A lot of couples I meet are very romantic," Ms Whicker said.

"I've had a few that wanted to marry at Heron Island and some couples like to do surprise honeymoons.

"It's lovely seeing grooms get quite emotional through their vows."

Ms Whicker said despite Gladstone being an industrial town, couples still celebrate their love in the region.

"While we are a working town, we're still quite romantic," she said.