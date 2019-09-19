Monumental legacy for small school

Artist Pamela Denise, Ronan Bacon, Joel Otto, Holly White, Vanessa Manley, Libby Hudson and Charlee Manley learning the layout during the construction phase for a monument for ceremonies at Builyan State School.

A BOYNE Valley school has made the most of a funding program by creating a lasting monument on its grounds.

Builyan State School recently participated in a cross-curriculum art project to construct a new school monument thanks to the Flying Arts Small Schools Fund.

The Small Schools Fund is provided by the Flying Arts Alliance Inc. It allowed the school to receive up to $5000 for the project.

The school was able to fund artist Pamela Denise to host a workshop to create a new mosaic monument for the school grounds.

The school’s seven students and four staff members all participated.

Students and staff learnt the art of mosaic making under the guidance of Ms Denise in order to construct a monument for ceremonies.

The artwork reflected the key features of the Boyne Valley landscape and its industries, while also incorporating symbols of the Anzacs for commemorative events.

The mosaic design, created on 22 concrete pavers, tells a narrative about Builyan and greater Boyne Valley, with symbols including the now-decommissioned timber railway bridge that was once the longest timber railway bridge in Queensland, a stockwhip flicking through orange cattle tracks, and purple horseshoe prints against a golden background representing local cattle producers and stockmen.

For Ms Denise, the highlight was the enthusiasm of the students and school community towards the challenging project.

“We had a wonderful time. The children were obliging and willing to take on and practise new skills, always striving to improve,” she said.

“I enjoyed their enjoyment, as well as the rest of the school staff and teachers.

“It was an ambitious project with a strong artistic outcome that will be appreciated for a long time.”