Monto man caught with ‘fifty bag’ of cannabis

A Monto man who was caught with a “fifty bag” of cannabis, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

Darren Ernest Coombes, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of Coombes’ case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

At 6.15pm on February 12, Monto police conducting patrols in the region intercepted a white ute and identified Coombes as a passenger of the vehicle.

The responding officers developed a reasonable suspicion that the occupants of the vehicle possessed drugs or paraphernalia and a search was conducted.

Coombes made admissions to having a “fifty bag” in the right pocket of his shorts.

Police located the bag, which contained approximately three grams of cannabis.

Coombes declined a formal interview and he was issued a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court.

Ms Beckinsale questioned Coombes as to why he had not completed his drug diversion after his first offence last year, to which Coombes replied he could not attend because his licence was confiscated.

“There is so many reasons to not use drugs, the people you associate with, your health issues et cetera,” Ms Beckinsale said.

Coombes was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

