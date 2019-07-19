Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR: Monto's Tarah Staines turned out for Biloela's U15 netball team at the 2019 Nissan State Age Championships at Pine Rivers Netball Association, north of Brisbane.
STAR: Monto's Tarah Staines turned out for Biloela's U15 netball team at the 2019 Nissan State Age Championships at Pine Rivers Netball Association, north of Brisbane. Contributed
Netball

Monto girl turns out for Biloela at netball championships

Alex Treacy
by
19th Jul 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR days, 1738 games of netball and 260 teams.

The Nissan State Age Championships for netball, held earlier this month at Pine Rivers Netball Association, north of Brisbane, was an enormous affair.

And Monto was represented.

Tarah Staines played for Biloela Netball Association's U15 team, and although they only won one game out of 11, the squad left with its head held high.

"There were some pretty close games, only a few goals in them," mum Karen said.

"They were unbelievable.

"I think our country kids did pretty well for how many players they had compared to the city teams."

Karen said she was cheering her lungs out but doubts Staines would have heard her.

"There were so many people there, you have no idea," Karen said.

"They were everywhere you looked.

"It rained the first two days they played, the courts weren't too bad but everywhere else was mud."

 

The 2019 Nissan State Age Championships in Pine Rivers. Photo courtesy Netball Queensland.
The 2019 Nissan State Age Championships in Pine Rivers. Photo courtesy Netball Queensland. Luke Emlyn-Jones

Staines was one of three players in the Biloela team from outside the district.

This is Staines' first season playing representative netball.

She played goal attack, wing attack, and centre for Biloela, and also plays goal defence for Monto Fever.

Staines said she doesn't have a favourite position, but prefers attack over defence.

She will turn out for the Fever at this weekend's Gay Fraser Cup in Biloela, although she played for Biloela at the recent Pam Moore Netball Carnival in Gladstone.

Staines is a talented all-round sportswoman, who has already earned higher honours in cricket and softball also.

biloela monto monto netball association netball nissan state age championships

Top Stories

    Fears for closure of 92yo rural Gladstone school

    premium_icon Fears for closure of 92yo rural Gladstone school

    News THERE are fears a 92-year-old rural Gladstone region school could soon close, with parents being turned away from enrolling their children at the school.

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News Here's what you need to know to catch up on the news