Monto Coal miner alleged of JV breach fails in $4m cost bid

MACARTHUR Coal has failed in its plea for $4 million in court costs from the companies suing them for $1 billion over an alleged joint venture breach.

The company is expected to spend 16-weeks disputing the alleged Monto Coal Joint Venture breach allegation made by Sanrus Pty Ltd, Edge Developments and H and J Enterprises.

Details of the extensive court proceedings expected to take place early next year were revealed in the Queensland Supreme Court this month when Macarthur Coal subsidiaries applied for $4 million to cover its court costs ahead of the trial.

Monto Coal originally asked for $250,000 for security costs in 2007, but in June 2017 its solicitor requested another $2 million to cover their costs up to and including the first day of trial.

That estimate has been usurped by the current application for $4 million.

Queensland Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow rejected the bid to recover the court costs.

He said statements of the three aggrieved corporations showed they were not financially able to meet the costs order.

The proceedings started in the Queensland Supreme Court in 2007 when it was alleged Monto Coal breached the joint venture agreement when they suspended work on the coal mine in 2003. The original claim was for damages of not less than $68.9 million plus interest and costs. This has been amended to at least $1.193 billion plus interests and costs.

The aggrieved companies said the breaches lost them an opportunity to earn a profit from the sale of coal from stages one and two and to sell their interests in the joint venture. Macarthur subsidiaries deny breaching the agreement, and argue the project was not economically viable when considering current and predicted coal prices.

Justice Crow said there were 215 documents filed in the proceedings and almost 60 witnesses in total, which are due be unravelled during next year's trial.

"The allegations concerning loss and damage will be the subject of extensive expert evidence ... The topics to be covered include mine planning, geology, environmental approvals, port and rail capacity, water, coal handling and preparation, foreign exchange, coal markets and financial modelling of cash flows," he said.