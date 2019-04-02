Month-long event program to push powerful prevention message

POPULAR PUP: CCRDFV youth member Kianne Harris is Tak's trainer. The German shepherd is the ambassador for Pets in Crisis and will be at the Million Paws Walk event in May.

GLADSTONE Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) will hold several events next month to raise awareness about the issue.

A month-long Paint the Town Purple initiative will encourage locals to "go purple” in a bid to start conversations and promote messages of safety, respect and support.

CCRDFV committee member and Bridges Health and Community Care employee Shannara Emmerton said the group tried to build on the success of previous years.

She said 2019 was "shaping up to be one of the busiest yet”.

"The Barefoot Bowls and Million Paws Walk events allow community members to engage with CCRDFV in a light hearted manner and learn about domestic and family violence,” Ms Emmerton said.

"We find that during and after these events people feel more at ease about coming forward and asking questions.”

She said the Empowering Maintenance Program would teach participants the basics of vehicle maintenance.

"The team often hears stories of people not wanting to leave situations because they don't know how to change a tyre or check their battery,” she said.

"So this program has been designed to alleviate some of those concerns ... particularly when the vehicle has been threatened, for example: 'I'll slash your tyres if you try to leave'.”

CCRDFV received $5000 to host the events in May which is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

The money came from $150,000 in State funding for groups and organisations trying to end domestic violence

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the group was "well-placed to promote a violence prevention message”.

Ms Emmerton said the money provided more opportunity to supply educational resources including safety cards to vulnerable residents.

For more information about the upcoming events visit facebook.com/gladstoneccrdfv or email gladstoneccrdfv@gmail.com.