Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

MONSTR founder and bikie found dead after escaping jail

by Campbell Gellie and Chris McMahon
21st Oct 2019 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONSTR clothing founder and bikie Shane Ross has been found dead a week after he was convicted for his part in a sophisticated fraud operation run out of south western Sydney.

Ross' body was found in a Gold Coast park today and police are treating it as suspicious.

Shane Ross hadn't been seen since his friend Cameron Martin died in a fatal car crash on the Gold Coast on Friday night.

Shane Ross was convicted for his part in a sophisticated fraud operation.
Shane Ross was convicted for his part in a sophisticated fraud operation.

Ross was found guilty for his role in the alleged luxury car fraud syndicate at Campbelltown District Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to a 18 month intensive corrections order, which is a term of imprisonment served in the community.

Ross was involved in the syndicate which used fake identification secure loans to buy luxury cars including Mercedes Benz AMG, Holden Commodore GTS and Holden HSV Club Sport, before onselling them for profit.

Accused bikie Shane Ross.
Accused bikie Shane Ross.

The syndicate believed it had discovered a loop hole, by paying the first three repayments they thought the balance on the loan would be a civil lawsuit not criminal.

Police alleged the syndicate stole more than $4 million worth of cars.

A 2016 Ford Ranger 4WD worth $71,000 that was obtained by the syndicate was found at 36-year-old Ross' Coomera home with a Monstr sign on it in June.

Shane Ross.
Shane Ross.

Police claimed the syndicate was ran out of Campbelltown by convicted accomplice Macquarie Fields panelbeater Hilal Merhi, Coomera man Scott Stoneman and Sans Souci man Mohama Alameddine.

Ricky Lee Syned was also convicted and planed on a 18-mont community correction order.

 

Police at Martin Sheils Park in Burleigh Heads following the discovery of the body of alleged bikie Shane Ross.
Police at Martin Sheils Park in Burleigh Heads following the discovery of the body of alleged bikie Shane Ross.
bikie crime monstr shane ross suspicious death violence

Top Stories

    Jobs are here as crazy bargains descend on CQ

    premium_icon Jobs are here as crazy bargains descend on CQ

    News Discount giant making a comeback with first store opening in Central Queensland

    JM Kelly exec grilled about $300k transfer to self, family

    premium_icon JM Kelly exec grilled about $300k transfer to self, family

    Money JM Kelly Group financial controller shifted $340k to self, family.

    Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

    premium_icon Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

    Politics Adani has been dogged by claims the Carmichael mine will face significant financial...

    Baby number two deja vu for mum

    premium_icon Baby number two deja vu for mum

    News Baby Archie’s birth was unique in the exact same way as his older brother.