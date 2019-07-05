Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan.
Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan. Cade Mooney
News

Monster nuclear aircraft carrier sails past Coast

Ashley Carter
by
5th Jul 2019 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE procession of war ships crossing the Sunshine Coast has continued this morning, with local photographer Cade Mooney snapping a photo of the USS Ronald Reagan off the coast.

The ship is on its way to Brisbane ahead of Australia's largest joint military training exercise with the US, the Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

NOT THE RUSSIONS: Mystery Coast sub unmasked

The Talisman Sabre series of exercises is the principal Australian and US military bilateral training exercise focused on the planning and conduct of mid-intensity "high-end" warfighting.

 

Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan.
Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan. Cade Mooney

The 18-year-old USS Ronald Reagan has been defined as a "technological marvel" and cost $4.5 billion to build and $1 million daily to fully operate.

It houses more than 4400 people sandwiched between an airport that supports more than 60 combat aircraft and two nuclear reactors that provide the ship with enough energy to power a small city.

It's crossing on the Sunshine Coast comes after two separate submarines were spotted off Caloundra earlier this week - a Royal Australian Navy Collins class submarine and a Los Angeles class American nuclear powered submarine.

More Stories

cade mooney editors picks military training exercise uss ronald reagan
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

    premium_icon Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

    News The art gallery has tried to build a strong connection with local indigenous artists

    • 5th Jul 2019 12:50 PM
    How a Boyne business is helping people with autism

    premium_icon How a Boyne business is helping people with autism

    Business Weighted pads giving carers' relief

    WHAT'S ON: Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    News Looking for something to do with the family?

    Woman injured after crushed by gate

    premium_icon Woman injured after crushed by gate

    News LifeFlight was tasked to the scene at around 2pm yesterday