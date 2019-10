CRASH: A semi-trailer carrying monster trucks has crashed on Glenlyon St near the Gladstone Pool. PHOTO: Astrid Allison.

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying monster trucks has taken down traffic lights and power lines in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to Glenlyon St near the Gladstone pool around 3.10pm.

She said a crane was brought in to help remove the vehicles.

No one was injured in the crash.

There are no road closures.