Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT A CATCH: Dan Wilson holding a 20.5cm, 2kg mudcrab he caught in the Calliope River on Sunday
WHAT A CATCH: Dan Wilson holding a 20.5cm, 2kg mudcrab he caught in the Calliope River on Sunday
News

WHOPPER: Monster mud crab caught in Calliope

Gregory Bray
by
19th Mar 2018 6:03 PM

DAN WILSON's boat hasn't been in the water for nine months because of a cracked hull, but on Sunday he hauled in a mud-crab that put a big smile on his face.

"In all the time I've been pulling in crab-pots around Gladstone I've never seen one this big," he told The Observer.

Measuring 20.5cm and weighing two kilograms it's certainly at the top end of the scale of mud-crab heavyweights.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The crab was caught off the bank at an undisclosed location in the Calliope River using mullet heads for bait.

Earlier this month Mr Wilson also landed a 117cm barramundi on the salt-water side of Joe Joseph weir at Callemondah Lake.

"I got that one on a 30 pound braid using a 35cm live mullet for bait," he said.

According to Mr Wilson the crab was delicious.

Related Items

calliope river fishing gladstone harbour mudcrabs
Gladstone Observer
ANOTHER ROUND: Labor taps Beers to step up

ANOTHER ROUND: Labor taps Beers to step up

News Zac Beers has been formally endorsed as the ALP's candidate for Flynn at the next election.

Why this Rosedale woman is delaying chemotherapy

Why this Rosedale woman is delaying chemotherapy

Health Sandy Brett knows she could be putting her life at risk.

Drone: Extent of CQ mine-blast road's gaping split revealed

Drone: Extent of CQ mine-blast road's gaping split revealed

News A determined John Eden's farm borders the road, and he's had enough

'Turtle volcano' on Heron Island

'Turtle volcano' on Heron Island

News Only one in a thousand turtles will survive to adulthood

Local Partners