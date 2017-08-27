Monster challenge: CQ's biggest eaters gorge on 5kg mega meal

Cody Smith, Brett Williams and Drew Mooney ready to take on the CQ's Biggest Eater challenge at Tasty Things Takeaway in Gracemere.

HOW much do you really love your food?

Think you could get through 2kg of burgers (with jalapenos), 1kg of chips with cheese, and a 2L thickshake?

It was a mega food challenge three Central Queensland men thought they could handle, but yesterday only one walked away with the title of CQ's Biggest Eater.

Brett Williams took on the challenge for Rockhampton, joking he was the reason Pizza Hut's all-you-can-eat store closed down.

He was "dobbed in" by his sister, who signed him up for the eye-watering amount of food.

Heading into the competition, he was fairly optimistic and just wanted to avoid embarrassment.

"Throwing up? That's not an option," he said.

Another person who unwittingly became involved was Gracemere's Cody Smith, whose partner tagged him in a Facebook post yesterday morning.

Hardly the most prepared, Cody admitted he'd already eaten a pizza before he'd been signed up last-minute to fill the Gracemere slot in the competition.

"First food challenge I've done, so definitely way over my head," he said.

But regardless of the amount of food he got through, Cody was happy to be helping out a local business (and one which he already frequents).

"Tasty Things is a really good place, we eat here a fair bit," Cody said.

"Hopefully they can get a bit bigger and get some more business out of it."

It was Gladstone's "mouth from the south" who looked as if he would be putting the locals to shame, having taken on multiple food eating competitions and preparing for the enormous amount of food throughout the week by stretching his stomach with water.

Still, the Tasty Things challenge was big by Drew Mooney's standards.

He had previously managed to down 2.5kg of steak and veggies in just 25 minutes, but a challenge adding up to about 5kg was a whole new level.

Just like any competitive event it's as much about mental toughness as it is physical, according to Drew.

"You'll hit it probably two times or three times if you're going to finish, but you have to keep going. It's just like a race: when you hit the wall, you just keep going."

The food eating competition was the unique promotional method from Tasty Things Takeaway's Chris Hall, who is always looking for ways to keep his business fresh and exciting.

It was also the perfect opportunity to celebrate National Burger Day in style.

"I think it's a good way to make people aware of their local businesses," he said.

"I don't think people are aware what's out there and it just livens it up a bit.

"It's a bit of publicity, but it's also a bit of fun."

Chris said the first year of business had been "rough", but it was a situation many small business owners faced.

For him and his family, the business isn't just about money. It's about serving good food at a great price.

As it turns out, Drew couldn't quite keep going. It was Brett who claimed the title and will be back next year to defend it.