Low could bring as much as 1000mm

A satellite view of the low over the top of Far North Queensland. BOM

WET weather is something Mackay can handle.

But it's the possibility of more than a little rain that has people on edge.

According to Mackay Regional Council mayor Greg Williamson, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting between 250-300mm, but it could be up to as much as 1000mm if the low moves further south in the next 24-48 hours.

"As with all of these things, the BOM can't really tell us what the eventual outcome might be, it could even be up to 1000mm in the hinterland of the Mackay region, but they think it will be to the west of Mackay city," he said.

"At the moment, all we can do is say we're going to be prepared for some heavy rainfall if, and only if, this monsoon trough moves further south.

"The Whitsundays is certainly going to be in the firing line and so our message now has got to be - we need to be prepared. We can handle the wet weather, we can handle the rain, there is a likelihood of flash flooding.

"Road awareness has got to be at it's height in the next 24 to 48 hours and the old message - if it's flooded, forget it."

Cr Williamson said there was no need to set up emergency evacuation points yet, but council would monitor the situation closely.

"All of our emergency team is ready to go if the worst should happen for our area," he said.

"We don't think it's going to happen but the BOM is saying be prepared.

"Take it easy on the road, report any pot holes, report any road conditions that you don't think are being attended to."

Weather is expected to ease on Wednesday.

Mackay Regional Council mayor Greg Williamson talks about the weather outlook for the Mackay region. Caitlan Charles

Latest from the BOM

RAINFALL rates have remained moderate during the past few hours.

However, further heavy rainfall is likely to develop today and/or on Tuesday, with six-hourly rainfall totals between 150mm to 200mm likely.

Concentrated areas of intense rainfall with totals up to 300mm are possible, particularly with bands of thunderstorms.

Creek and river catchments are already saturated and will therefore respond extremely rapidly to any rainfall.

Landslides have been reported with this event and will continue to be possible in vulnerable areas that have experienced significant rainfall.

Damaging wind gusts up to 100km/h are possible about the coast and ranges. Locally destructive winds in excess of 125km/h are possible today with thunderstorms, however this threat is more likely in coastal areas.

Locations that may be affected include Townsville, Ingham, Bowen, Ayr, Palm Island, Giru, Rollingstone, Proserpine, the Whitsunday Islands, and Mackay.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to localised flash flooding, is expected, with the main risk being near the tropical low west of about Hughenden. Six-hourly rainfall totals of 70mm to 120mm are possible.

Damaging wind gusts up to 90km/h are possible to the south of the monsoon trough and tropical low.

Locations which may be affected include Julia Creek, Richmond, Cloncurry, Hughenden, Charters Towers, and Winton.