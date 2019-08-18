Monique's new chapter

DETERMINATION: Monique Neville, 9, with mum Tina, had nearly zero self-confidence before enrolling in a Gladstone literacy program. It has taken her from a C to a B student.

DETERMINATION: Monique Neville, 9, with mum Tina, had nearly zero self-confidence before enrolling in a Gladstone literacy program. It has taken her from a C to a B student. Matt Taylor GLA160819READ

MONIQUE Neville almost lost her reading confidence completely but a 16-week literacy program changed it all.

Monique was age eight when she took the literacy enhancing program.

She said it helped her develop her reading and comprehension skills as well as gain back her confidence.

"I wasn't very confident and I hated doing assessments because I couldn't read and understand the questions sometimes,” Monique said.

"It was really helpful ... now I am really confident.”

Monique is even getting better grades at school.

The program was renamed earlier this year: The Gladstone South Literacy Enhancement Program. It supports students who are struggling with literacy by giving them time and skills to develop.

The program uses Macquarie University Special Education literacy intervention teachings.

Year 3-6 students spend 20 minutes every day reading to a trained volunteer and are taught MacqLit for two hours each day.

Younger students are taught MiniLit for 90 minutes each day.

Monique's mum Tina Neville said she would highly recommend the program to parents of children struggling with literacy skills.

"It was amazing,” Mrs Neville said.

"It's the best thing that you could do for your child.”

Mrs Neville said the results from the program began showing after week one.

She said the intensive lessons, staff expertise and the support Monique received all contributed to her development.

"It's not only affected her reading but her writing,” Mrs Neville said.

"She is able to be confident when she's doing an assessment now.

"She's not afraid to talk in front of the class now ... just full confidence.”

Mrs Neville said the program was a game changer for Monique.

"It's a lot of hard work but it just shows off in the rewards,” Monique said.

"It's like anything, you've got to put in the hard work to gain success.”