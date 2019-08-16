Monique: Bachelor will see Abbie’s true colours

Monique Morley agreed to leave The Bachelor last night after failing to patch things up with Matt Agnew. Supplied by Channel 10.

MONIQUE Morley left The Bachelor with her head held high tonight.

The 26-year-old lingerie designer, who grew up in Maroochydore, was embroiled in a war of words when fellow bachelorette Abbie Chatfield accused her of badmouthing Bachelor Matt Agnew.

Monique said she can't remember her exact words, but that she had joked with Rachael Arahill and anything from the conversation had been taken out of context.

"It was not something I meant so I don't remember it," Monique told the Daily.

"My joke with Rachael, I don't even know what I was talking about. If I asked you what you were joking about two weeks ago would you remember what was said?"

The lack of clarity and loss of trust were too much for astrophysicist Matt, who told Monique it was best if she left the show.

"I said to him 'I wish you all the best and I hope you can find out the true colours of who's in here'," she said.

She made a quiet exit before the rose ceremony, which shocked the other bachelorettes.

"I wasn't giving him the answers he wanted," she said.

"At the end of the day, if he's into someone like her - Abbie and I couldn't be more opposite - then I'm wasting his time.

"It was just a way for her to get me out of the house.

"I'm not fussed about the outcome - I know who I am, so I'm sweet."

She describes the public reaction to the drama, which has played out to more than a million viewers over the past two nights, as "madness".

Speculation is also rife that she has already moved on with a new man, but Monique downplayed any rumoured romance.

"Everything happens for a reason and everything happens as it should, so hopefully it turns into me finding someone," she said.

"I have lots of gorgeous guy friends, so it may look like I'm in a relationship but I'm doing me at the moment."

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.