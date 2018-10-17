Money not wasted on international Zero Waste Tour

INVOVATE: Inside the Amager Bakke waste-to-energy incineration plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. Gladstone Region councillor Rick Hansen attended the 2018 International Zero Waste Study Tour.

INVOVATE: Inside the Amager Bakke waste-to-energy incineration plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. Gladstone Region councillor Rick Hansen attended the 2018 International Zero Waste Study Tour. Cr Rick Hansen

IT WAS a case of you'll never know if you never go for Gladstone Region councillor Rick Hansen, who delivered a report at yesterday's council meeting on a Zero Waste Tour he attended last month.

The tour, organised by the Local Government Association of Queensland, took Cr Hansen to Denmark, Spain, England and the US, where participants learnt about the latest advancements and already established waste-to-energy facilities.

It also provided participants exposure to and an understanding of current best practices in waste diversion from landfill and energy-from-waste solutions in municipal waste management.

The total cost of the tour came in at just over $26,000, but Cr Hansen said being there in the flesh and listening to experts was extremely beneficial.

"You get to talk to the people who operate them and get to see the idiosyncrasies they have, the benefits they provide and also the things that you don't do," Cr Hansen said.

"They provided us with information about how they got to where they are - and they are successful - but there are plants that haven't been successful and we saw those as well.

"We got valuable information we can pass on to make sure when we're moving forward with our strategic goals that we don't waste any money - we do it with the ratepayer at heart and make sure we do things that are going to benefit the ratepayer and not put on an extra burden.

"It's not just seeing a facility - it's talking and listening to presentations - learning the processes or bugbears they have in their system."

ADVANCEMENT: Palm Beach County Waste Facility includes two waste-to-energy facilities, landfills, a materials recycling facility, a biosolids processing facility, seven household hazardous waste collection facilities and a network of six transfer stations. Cr Rick Hansen

LGAQ will hold a feedback session next month where they'll deliver a comprehensive report on the tour.

Cr Hansen said there must be a collective effort across a number of councils or regions to make a waste-to-energy plant viable.

Gladstone Regional Council currently has a partnership with the Central Queensland Region of Councils which covers covers the main centres of Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emerald, Biloela and Woorabinda.

WORLD LEADER: The Amager Bakke waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. Pictured in 2017. Contributed

This is one possible partnership that could be tapped into.

"We've had projects before with other councils and just about got there but didn't because of different reasons.

"It's going to be at least regional to be financially viable because you've got to have the amount of waste," he said.

"The plants over there have huge amounts of waste that come through on dump trucks and there's four, five or six lined up at a time."

Cr Hansen's report is available here.