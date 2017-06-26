Money the hurdle for council in Deepwater road decision

MORE | Deepwater National Park road

ALTHOUGH Gladstone Regional Council has examined alternatives to an upgrade of the existing road through Deepwater National Park, money remains the biggest hurdle.

Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the upgrade would cost about $3 million, whereas a completely new road following a different route via Maude Hill Rd would cost upwards of $40 million.

"A council of our size simply can't afford the cost of upwards of $40 million," he said.

"The only way we're going to be able to look at the second option, rather than the national park option, is to request state and/or federal government funding to assist us with building that road."

The issue was discussed at a council committee meeting this month.

Cr Trevor said what the council agreed was to direct himself and Mayor Matt Burnett to speak to state Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

"If there is no funding, then the second step in the process is to have further community consultation," he said.

The acting mayor made the point of saying this issue had been discussed for the past 20 years.

Cr Trevor said if the funding was not available the only other alternative was to upgrade the road through the national park.

"It's a critical piece of infrastructure, not only for emergency vehicles - it's important for tourism, business, schooling ... there's all sorts of reasons why it's a critical piece of infrastructure," he said.

Cr Trevor said there was nothing "novel" about a gravel road as many other national parks had this type of access.

He claimed by not doing anything, 4WDs would continue to damage the track, making thing worse not better.

The current track through Deepwater National Park. Chris Lees

"Promises have been made over the years but there's never been delivery. There's been objections and there's been support," Cr Trevor said.

"We are receiving an enormous amount of support for the road to proceed and we are receiving an enormous amount of support for it to not.

"Unfortunately the community is divided in relation to this issue but we have to do what is right for the common good ... and we believe that the common good is to build a second piece of road infrastructure from Agnes to Baffle Creek."

Many residents have come out against an upgrade to the road, with a change.org petition against the proposal drawing 881 signatures.

Agnes Water based Discovery Coast Environment Group is asking people that don't support the track upgrade to write to Environment Minister Steven Miles.

The Capricorn Conservation Council shares the same view.

CCC coordinator Michael McCabe said the group had concerns over any upgrade's impact on local flora and fauna.

"We're very supportive of the locals who would like to see that area kept as a local area and we support their action to get the council to realise there other ways to enjoy these national parks," he said.

Mr McCabe said their argument was that the balance had been tipped against nature.

"We often find as soon as you put a sealed, bitumen or a bigger road, you get more traffic, more weeds, more risk of fire - people throwing cigarette butts out the window," he said.

"We'd really be supportive of keeping the natural facilities."

Mr McCabe said their argument was that the main purpose of a national park was to protect nature.

"That must be uppermost in any decisions about roads or access," he said.