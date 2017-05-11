26°
News

Money given to duplicate Philip St

Chris Lees | 11th May 2017 12:40 PM
The long-awaited Philip St project has cleared a crucial hurdle.
The long-awaited Philip St project has cleared a crucial hurdle. Sarah Barnham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE long-awaited Philip St precinct is a step closer.

In the Federal Budget, $4.5 million was given to widen a 700m stretch of Philip St, adjacent to the proposed community precinct site.

The total Federal Government funding from 2013-14 to 2020-21 for the work is $20 million.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said it was fantastic news.

"It's one of the busiest streets in the whole of the region, and for that last section to be duplicated ... it allows our precinct to happen, which has already got the funding,” he said.

"It's got funding from council and the Salvos have got funding from the Gladstone Foundation to build their facility.”

The precinct will house a number of social service agencies including the relocation of the council's own Community Advisory Service, the construction of a replacement Neighbourhood Centre that is currently located at 105 Toolooa St, the establishment of a child and family centre and a youth enterprise centre.

It will also included a much-needed retirement home.

In March, the council said they would leave room at the precinct for a 200-allotment size retirement village.

Gladstone Observer

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

BREAKING: Virgin Australia cancels Gladstone to Brisbane flights

BREAKING: Virgin Australia cancels Gladstone to Brisbane...

BY JULY 16 Virgin Australia will not operate out of the Gladstone Airport, the company announced today.

How Gladstone fared in the 2017 Federal Budget

BUDGET LINK-UP: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (left) and Senator Matthew Canavan (centre).

Few local projects but region to benefit from national initiatives.

'Get out from behind their desks': Spat over funding for Gladstone

Stacey McNab shows Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett the damage to her property at Bororen from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie

LNP member calls out Queensland government over lack of urgency in funding for...

Council in discussions on livestock project

WHAT'S NEXT? The Euroa Homestead on the Gladstone Mt Larcom road is part of plans for a livestock facility in the region.

Gladstone Council pushes jobs messages.

Local Partners

Funding boost for families offers wide range of support

Support for victims of domestic violence in Gladstone boosted to the tune of $1.1 million.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Innovation key for more volunteers

Gladstone BMX Canteen volunteer's Kristy Robertson, Renae Innes and Janice Crow.

National Volunteer Week on soon

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

CHANNEL Nine has been forced to deny that the Today show’s cash giveaway segment is a “scam”.

BREAKING: Peking Duk to drop new track in Rocky

Peking Duk perform during the 29th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Dance duo bringing their best to the Beef City

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

INNER CITY APPROVED 45 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

97 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 2029M2 SITE LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF AUCKLAND AND WILLIAM STREETS, ... POA

- 2029M2 SITE LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF AUCKLAND AND WILLIAM STREETS, JUST A SHORT WALK TO ALL THE CONVENIENCES OF THE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT. - PREVIOUSLY A...

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

CHARMING QUEENSLANDER WITH FISHING ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

22 Mylne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

As soon as you enter you will be blown away by the character of this lovely home. High ceilings, stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers are complimented by amazing...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $190,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

Property frenzy as bargain hunters snap up Gladstone homes

SOLD: Gladstone's property market is showing signs of recovery.

Positive signs emerging for Gladstone's property market.

Report shows drop in Gladstone vacancy rates

Catalina Heights offers residents a beautiful lifestyle in close distance to the Gladstone CBD. Photo Contributed: Gladstone Ray White.

Vacancy rates and days houses are on the market are dropping.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Greek family man snaps up city motel for cheap at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!