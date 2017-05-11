Money given to duplicate Philip St

THE long-awaited Philip St precinct is a step closer.

In the Federal Budget, $4.5 million was given to widen a 700m stretch of Philip St, adjacent to the proposed community precinct site.

The total Federal Government funding from 2013-14 to 2020-21 for the work is $20 million.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said it was fantastic news.

"It's one of the busiest streets in the whole of the region, and for that last section to be duplicated ... it allows our precinct to happen, which has already got the funding,” he said.

"It's got funding from council and the Salvos have got funding from the Gladstone Foundation to build their facility.”

The precinct will house a number of social service agencies including the relocation of the council's own Community Advisory Service, the construction of a replacement Neighbourhood Centre that is currently located at 105 Toolooa St, the establishment of a child and family centre and a youth enterprise centre.

It will also included a much-needed retirement home.

In March, the council said they would leave room at the precinct for a 200-allotment size retirement village.