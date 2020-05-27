Menu
Gladstone Power's Lennox Evans in the under 18s first game of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival on Saturday October 5. PICTURE: Jess Perkins
Money boost for some clubs

NICK KOSSATCH
27th May 2020 11:15 AM
SPORTS clubs and associations in Gladstone have the chance to be financially boosted.

The Gladstone Region Rise Up offers clubs and associations $5000 per application while the state government will assist with $2000 grants per application as a part of the state-wide $51.3 million Return to Play recovery assistance packages to clubs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association president Mirrin Rashleigh said the potential to get some financial assistance would be great.

“These will be welcome initiatives for our club,” she said.

“We’ll be working on applying for what we can so support the club in its return to action.”

Basketball, along with all other winter code competitions, are in limbo because of the coronavirus crisis. Community clubs rely on income generated by spectators on match days while some sports – such as the Toowoomba Rugby League competition – have decided to pull the pin because the current scenario was not viable for games to occur.

A meeting will be held between the Rugby League Gladstone and the QRL Central Division and a decision if the RLG competition would go ahead will be made later in the week.

coronavirusgladstone gladstone amateur basketball association rlg
Gladstone Observer

