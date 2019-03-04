Buzz highlights, lowlights: Tigers have too many chefs

Luke Brooks must be allowed to take charge of the Tigers. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

Luke Brooks must be allowed to take charge of the Tigers. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

The Wests Tigers appear to have too many chefs. Benji Marshall, Robbie Farah, Luke Brooks, Josh Reynolds and Moses Mbye are all leaders.

Yet there can only be one on-field general. That man should be Brooks, the 2018 Dally M halfback of the year. He should be left to run the show.

It was only a trial but the Wests Tigers were disappointing on Saturday against the Warriors.

At times they were all over the shop.

New coach Michael Maguire has much to do in the build-up to Saturday week's season opener against the Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval.

HIGHLIGHT

Winx. 1420 days unbeaten. Thirty-one straight victories. A world-record 23 straight Group I wins. Probably no word in the English language adequately describes how good this horse is.

HIGHLIGHT II

The rugby league trials in regional towns from Mackay to Maitland and Mudgee. It's sooooo good to have the footy back.

Penrith were belted by Parramatta at their home crowd. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

LOWLIGHT

Cowboys chairman Laurence Lancini says the NRL's treatment of veteran front-rower Scott Bolton is a joke. We think Mr Lancini is a joke. Bolton was found guilty of common assault of a woman in a Sydney bar. The real joke is that he got only five weeks. Any assault of a female should be 10 weeks at the very minimum.

LOWLIGHT II

The Panthers' form against the Parramatta Eels. It was only a trial game but to be knocked off 20-0 against last year's wooden spooners is hardly encouraging.

SHOOSH

Which official changed his old mobile phone for a new one last year before a meeting with the integrity unit over salary cap issues. Old text messages had disappeared.

Anthony Seibold is proving a hit in Brisbane. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

SEIBOLD KICKING GOALS AT BRONCOS

Dally M coach of the year Anthony Seibold is so popular at the Broncos that he has already attracted his own head coach sponsorship. Splatt Lawyers will be on the collar of his polo shirt throughout this year on game day and at training.

RETURN OF NRL 360

TOP RUGBY LEAGUE FIGURE MISS THE POINT

Consider the number of sporting franchises in Sydney.

Parramatta, Penrith, the Bulldogs, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Wests Tigers, Sea Eagles, Dragons, Sydney FC, the Wanderers, the Kings, the Waratahs, the Shute Shield teams, the Thunder, Sixers, NSW Shield team, the Giants and Swifts in netball.

We're talking male and female teams in all those sports. It is the toughest sporting market in the country. Sadly, some rugby league clubs don't get it.

The attitude of Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly in wanting to restrict media access is shortsighted and concerning for all in the game.

Others sports crave it, Mr Solly restricts it. This approach is holding the game back.