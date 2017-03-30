Monadelphous workers win backpay

Employees from Monadelphous, who were working at QAL, received backpay after a union fight.

THIRTY union workers from Monadelphous Gladstone have had a hard fought win after receiving public holiday back pay from the construction/engineering group.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union boilermakers and fitters were doing maintenance work at QAL when the issue first arose in April 2016.

AMWU Gladstone organiser Phil Golby said the issue happened when Monadelphous changed the roster.

"Going back quite a number of years they wanted to change the roster but we put a number of safeguards in,” he said.

"What they used to try and do is bring workers in on fixed term contracts, like six days or something ... so people wouldn't get the casual loading.”

Mr Golby said with public holidays usually falling on a Monday or Friday, workers were not getting paid for these days.

"They weren't paying by the agreement and the agreement clearly stated they must be paid for those days, whether they were rostered on or not,” he said.

The union was threatening to bring the disagreement to court.

However, Mr Golby said at the last moment Monadelphous agreed with the union and paid the 30 workers.

Monadelphous declined to comment.

It comes after the Gladstone Observer revealed mining giant Rio Tinto was contacting former workers after a holiday pay stuff-up.

A review of how Rio Tinto deducted annual leave found it wasn't abiding with a National Employment Standards rule on days off booked during a public holiday.

The error is expected to cost Rio Tinto, who own Yarwun, QAL and Boyne Smelter Limited, thousands of dollars.