SHELL OF AN EXPERIENCE: Four loggerhead clutches hatched at Mon Repos last night. Picture: Tourism Australia
Mon Repos Turtle Centre celebrates major milestone

19th Feb 2020 10:46 AM
MON Repos Turtle Centre hosted its 20,000th visitor of the season last night.

Four loggerhead turtle clutches hatched, watched on by 249 people.

They divided into five groups that headed to the beach at 8.15pm, 8.30pm, 8.50pm, 9.55pm and 11.15pm.

Last night's visitor count brought the total for the nesting and hatching season at the famed rookery to 20.080.

The season's turtle count sits at 383 loggerheads, 10 flatbacks and one green.

Mon Repos is home of the most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific region.

Click here to book a Mon Repos Turtle Encounter.

