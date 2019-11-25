Menu
Memorabilia on display at Gladstone Bowls Club's 80th birthday celebrations 24 November 2019
Momentous occasion for bowls club

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
SINCE 1939, the Gladstone Bowls Club has been the home of lawn bowls in town.

Yesterday, members past and present gathered at the club to commemorate 80 years.

Club president Lori Miller said it was a significant milestone and was excited to be celebrating it.

Gladstone Bowls Club president Lori Miller cuts the cake
While it hasn’t been easy going for the club over the past few years, Ms Miller said they were “on the right track”.

She said the club had “bounced back” from debt issues it experienced from 2016 and hoped to “keep bouncing”.

“It’s only going to improve over the next few years,” Ms Miller said.

She said a large factor in the club’s continued success was getting new members.

“It would be good if we could get some young bowlers to start coming,” she said.

Ms Miller said not enough young people seemed to be interested in the sport.

“They tend to think it’s an old people’s game,” she said.

“But if they look on TV, they’ll see there’s a lot of young people playing these days.”

Ms Miller said Sunday’s celebration included a fashion parade, cake and a skit performed by some of the members.

