Crime

Moment hoons attacked Coast cop car

by ANDREW POTTS
21st Oct 2019 9:55 AM
AN UNMARKED Gold Coast police car was attacked and pelted with objects when it attempted to break up a gathering of hoons over the weekend.

Footage obtained by Gold Coast MP Sam O'Connor shows the car was attacked during the chaos on Arundel's Telford Place early on Saturday morning.

Moments before the car is pelted with a bottle.
The video shows the unmarked car pelted with glass bottles which shattered, spilling broken shards over the vehicle.

Footage captured of the street on the industrial estate show signs of burnt rubber.

Mr O'Connor said in a social media post the attack was unacceptable.

The footage was captured early on Saturday morning.
"This area is a real hotspot for hoons, I've even heard stories of them doing it in broad daylight," he said.

"Local businesses are sick of it.

"Behaviour like this is not on. Our police work hard with limited resources and the last thing they need is to deal with this sort of nonsense.

"It could have easily been a lot worse and someone could have got hurt."

