Moment cops storm burning house

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
31st Oct 2020 8:43 AM

 

Dramatic footage from body worn cameras has captured the moment heroic cops stormed into a blazing house as a woman cried out for help in Perth's southeast.

The woman was rescued from her back garden after escaping the flames that tore through her Camillo home on Thursday night.

A patrolling traffic police officer had come across the erupting fire at a home on Hemingway Drive about 7.30pm and immediately called for backup.

Heroic WA police officers storm a blazing house fire in Camillo to save a woman. Picture: WA Police/NCA NewsWire
Police received information that a woman might still be inside the burning home as several officers arrived at the scene.

"There's a person in the house," one officer can be heard saying over a police radio.

Footage captured on police cameras show flames blaring out from a window and glowing smoke rising above the house as brave officers burst through a garage door and begin searching inside.

Several officers ran into the fire. Picture: WA Police/NCA NewsWire
In another scene, embers could be seen crackling on the floor as two officers entered but they were quickly forced to retreat due to fire and smoke.

An officer was then seen using a bin to jump a side fence into the back garden where the woman can be heard calling for help.

"Get me out of here," she cries. "Please, please, please."

An officer jumps the fence to save the woman. Picture: WA Police/NCA NewsWire
He runs to her aid and asks if anyone else was trapped inside. "No," she says.

WA Police said the woman was evacuated from the scene with the help of a ladder, while neighbours were also evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters arrived soon after to extinguish the blaze, which is not being treated as suspicious.

The house was significantly damaged. Picture: WA Police via NCA NewsWire
Flames and smoke were billowing from above the house. Picture: WA Police/NCA NewsWire
