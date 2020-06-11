WATCH: Detectives investigate molotov firebombing

POLICE have released footage which captured the moment brazen thugs threw molotov cocktails to firebomb the home of a young family south of Brisbane this morning.

Detectives are investigating the arson incident, where a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a baby all managed to escape safely from their home in Killara Blvd at Logan Reserve following the arson attack just after 2am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called out to an arson in Logan Reserve this morning. Picture: Renae Droop

The CCTV footage shows four people on the vacant block next to the home, launching molotov cocktails at the property, causing the side of the building to go up in flames.

It is believed one was thrown into the baby's bedroom and another in the kitchen, which caused the fire.

One person then appears to light the car at the front of the building on fire before a woman and her baby escape through the front door.

Detectives are investigating the incident after a crime scene was established at 3.30am.

The parents told police they don't know why they were targeted.

A woman holding a baby at the home on Thursday morning. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst

A broken window at the Killara Bvd home. Picture: Renae Droop



Queensland Police said initial investigations suggest several bottles of an unknown flammable substance were thrown at the property, which sparked a fire in the kitchen.

A crime scene was established at the Logan address at 3.30am. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst

Emergency services were called to the address around 2.15am and found smoke coming from the house with a car also set on fire at the front of the property.

The fires were quickly brought under control.

Investigations are continuing.

Police have CCTV footage of the incident and are calling out for any witnesses.

Originally published as Molotov cocktail hit baby's room in arson attack