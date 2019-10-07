Menu
Molan, Johns keep their distance during GF coverage

7th Oct 2019 7:35 AM
It was the most significant no-show on NRL's night of nights - League Immortal Andrew Johns and host Erin Molan kept their distance during Nine's Grand Final coverage.

While the telecast opened with Johns sitting in on the expert­ panel, Nine's most prominent female NRL presenter Molan was conspicuous by her absence.

Molan kept her distance from Johns, sticking to the sideline with Broncos legend­ Darren Lockyer.

As first reported by The Daily Telegraph sports editor-at-large Phil Rothfield, former NRL Footy Show host Molan and Newcastle Knights legend Johns are no longer on speaking terms. The rumoured rift has been one of the most talked­-about stories of grand final week.

Despite claims Channel 9 executives had told the pair to mend their reported rift and work alongside each other, Johns and Molan were never seen together last night.

 

Andrew Johns on the Channel 9 Grand Final commentary panel last night.
Andrew Johns on the Channel 9 Grand Final commentary panel last night.

The relationship breakdown was reportedly linked to Channel 9's controversial decision­ to axe veteran Footy Show host Paul "Fatty" Vautin in October 2017 - and replace him with Molan.

Molan has received hate mail and threats on social media since the story surfaced. A teary Molan recently told WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda she had been unable to sleep. But the 37-year-old has received a chorus of support from high-profile identities including Karl Stefanovic.

Johns has denied claims of a rift, despite being missing from the commentary box alongside Molan during Friday night coverage in recent months.

