Modern day mural combining history with new technology

Katrina Elliot working on a mural at the Tannum Sands Surf Life Club on January 3, 2021. Picture: Liana Walker

Katrina Elliot working on a mural at the Tannum Sands Surf Life Club on January 3, 2021. Picture: Liana Walker

A mural being painted at the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving club will have a unique feature making the art piece interactive.

The mural, titled Tides of Change, is a collaborative work by artists Katrina Elliot and Jarrod Beezley.

The work combines Mr Beezley of the Kabi Kabi and Bundjalung tribes’ Indigenous style art with Ms Elliot’s own style.

Work on a mural at the Tannum Sands Surf Life Club on January 3, 2021.

The Tides of Change represents a timeline through Tannum Sands, with each part of the mural showing a different part of Tannum Sands’ history.

The project, managed by Boyne Tannum Turtleway Artscape, upon completion will include an interactive feature where viewers can scan a QR code linked to a piece of the mural which will tell the story behind that part of the mural.

Sponsors of the mural.

This project is the first time the two artists have worked together and Mr Beezley’s first public works piece.

“Combing both styles I think it reflects on our community coming together and building bridges and merging in unity,” Mr Beezley said.

“That’s been a big part of it and Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club have supported that combination and recognised First Nations people as well.”

Artist Jarrod Beezley.

His part of the artwork uses traditional dot style painting which represents a timeline telling a story of Tannum Sands past, present and future.

Ms Elliot’s parts include life savers instructing nippers, a shark fundraiser, boating and the Beach Arts and Music markets.

“It’s really about celebrating Tannum Sands and the people that use the place,” Ms Elliot said.

She said her parts were inspired by the people she has meet and the things she has seen around Tannum Sands, along with the history of the area.

“I remember coming out of COVID where we had all been stuck inside and it was the first nippers day they were allowed to have,” she said.

“The beach was littered with kids, they wear all (pinks) – imagine all the colours.”

The project is expected to be complete in coming weeks but as it came together Mr Beezley said he was already proud.

“For me it’s legacy, I can show my children and say ‘this is what I've done, what I helped paint’,” he said.

An official opening of the Tides of Change will be announced at a later date.

Read more:

People’s choice winners of art awards announced

Artists can have their work seen by thousands on Bruce Highway

Miner turns artist – The Stuart McKay journey