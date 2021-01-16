Model’s legal action over nip slip photo

An influencer and model is hoping to have the last laugh with a lawsuit after her wardrobe mishap went viral on social media.

According to local media, Melda Rosita - who has over 246,000 followers on Instagram - claims she was filmed unknowingly while on holidays with friends at Diamond Beach, Nusa Penida in Bali.

While posing for a friend's camera, Ms Rosita's dress came loose exposing her right breast. Another photographer captured the moment on video, which was allegedly shared on a WhatsApp before going more widespread on social media. Ms Rosita claims the video was filmed and distributed without her consent.

Now, the social media model is taking the alleged invasion of privacy into her own hands by filing a report with the Bali Police.

"For those of you who are still spreading that viral video. It's better that you take it down [unless] you want the consequences," Ms Rosita wrote on her Instagram story.

"Stop sharing or posting … I'm not playing around in dealing with this case, because I feel harmed so I'm not going to stay quiet," she added.

In the video, which is less than a minute long, the model is reportedly climbing the stairs at a tourist attraction in Nusa Penida.

In an interview with Tribun Bali, Ms Rosita said the video was filmed on January 6, and the police complaint was filed two days later on January 8.

"A photographer in Bali filmed me without my consent. At the time I didn't know he was taking a video of me," Ms Rosita said, adding that she had hired the photographer only to take photos.

"I didn't even think it was going to go viral, why bother going viral for a case like this? It's embarrassing," Melda wrote.

According to local media, Bali Police's Criminal Investigation Directorate confirmed a complaint had been received.

"We received the report last Friday," said AKBP Gusti Ayu Putu Suinaci, who explained his party would conduct an investigation.

