Model wows in insanely sheer bodysuit

Irina Shayk left little to the imagination as she posed in a barely there skin-tight outfit in behind-the-scenes pictures posted to Instagram.

Irina Shayk showed off her incredible figure in a sheer thong-bodysuit during fittings for the fashion label, Mugler.

The Russian supermodel, 35, sizzled as she posed in the skin-tight one-piece against a mirror, which she later shared to Instagram.

Sweeping her hair back into a low ponytail, Irina covered her face with a protective mask during the shoot.

Supermodel Irina Shayk has shared photos of her posing in the racy bodysuit. Picture: Instagram

The model - who has a three-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper - simply captioned the sultry shots: "Fittingzzz."

Irina is no stranger to showing off her model physique and stripped completely naked back in February to promote a 24-carat gold lipstick.

The mother-of-one also posed in a quirky green-themed shoot for Vogue magazine in her native Russia last month.

Irina and Bradley split in 2019 after four years of dating.

The catwalk star recently gushed about the A Star Is Born actor, 46, calling him an "amazing dad".

Irina wore the bodysuit for a fashion show last week. Picture: Instagram

She added that she doesn't believe in the term "co-parenting".

"I never understood the term co-parenting," Irina told Elle's March issue.

"When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 per cent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 per cent her dad," she added.

"Co-parenting is parenting."

The exes - who welcomed Lea in March 2017 - are determined to give their child a "normal" life, sources claimed.

Irina wore the bodysuit as part of one of her outfits for the Mugler runway show. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

"It's clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter," a source told People in 2019 at the time of their break-up.

The insider added: "They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.

"Irina's number one priority is their daughter. She is such a hands-on mum.

"She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her."Irina and Bradley were first romantically linked in 2015, shortly after the actor's split from British model Suki Waterhouse.

The director was previously married to actress Jennifer Esposito from 2006 until 2007 and was involved with Renée Zellweger and Zoe Saldana after his divorce was finalised.

Irina had a high-profile relationship with athlete Cristiano Ronaldo before Bradley.

She is now rumoured to be dating art dealer Vito Schnabel, 34, who she's been pictured with for several months now.

The skin-tight design featured a G-string detail. Picture: Instagram