The 2019 model train expo.
Model train expo cancelled in wake of coronavirus

Crystal Jones
by
16th Mar 2020 12:54 PM
THE Bundaberg Model Train and Hobby Expo has been cancelled. 

This year's Wide Bay Burnett Model Railway Club expo co-ordinator Graham Nicolson said it was a sad decision, but necessary.

"As many of you are aware, as of March 13, the government has directed that all public events and gatherings of over 500 people should be cancelled due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus," he said. 

"As a result, our club had to make the very hard decision to cancel the 2020 Bundaberg Model Train and Hobby Expo which was to be held on March 21 and 22. 

"We know that many people will be disappointed to hear this news, but we consider this was the only responsible decision that our club could make given the circumstances.

"The health and wellbeing of our exhibitors and patrons are our number one concern, and we trust that you will understand the justification of our decision."

Mr Nicolson said the move would have financial ramifications.

"As you can appreciate, cancelling an event of this size and complexity seven days out from its scheduled opening does not come without some harsh financial consequences which our club will have to bear," he said.

"The advertising campaign for the event had already commenced, but will be ceased and withdrawn as soon as possible.

"All exhibitors and traders will soon be officially contacted to advise of the cancelation, and all exhibitor site fees paid to date will be refunded in full. Traders, please forward to us via email your BSB and account number to enable us to make the refund of your fees.

"We will now focus on reorganising and planning for the 2021 Bundaberg Model Train and Hobby Expo which will be scheduled for March 2021, with the exact dates yet to be confirmed."

