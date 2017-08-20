22°
MOCK WEDDING: Paul gets frocked for good cause

MATT HARRIS
| 20th Aug 2017 4:30 AM Updated: 3:52 PM
BIG DAY: Paul Koen promises he won't get cold feet at the Boyne Tannum Rotary Club's 'A Mock Wedding', to be held on September 2. Brenda Smith (right) is organising the event.
BIG DAY: Paul Koen promises he won't get cold feet at the Boyne Tannum Rotary Club's 'A Mock Wedding', to be held on September 2. Brenda Smith (right) is organising the event. Mike Richards GLA180817WEDD

PAUL Koen seemed oddly comfortable in a wedding dress, but the Boyne Tannum Rotary Club vice-president is frocking up for a good cause.

Mr Koen, or "Mrs Mary Swallows" as he'll be known in a fortnight, will slip into the same wedding dress (pictured) at the Boyne Community Centre on September 2.

Boyne Tannum Rotary are having their yearly High Tea with a twist, holding "A Mock Wedding" theme which promises to be an afternoon full of laughter, fun and frivolity.

Organiser Brenda Smith originally wanted to do a Dimboola wedding, but circumstances changed.

"I thought we could do that but I needed actors," Ms Smith said.

"I rang all of the drama clubs and they didn't have the time but I wanted to keep that theme going so I thought of the mock wedding and Rotary would do it ourselves.

"It's going to be all locally done and it's just going to be fabulous."

Money raised from the day goes straight to Boyne Tannum Rotary who support local schools, the surf club and other worthy causes both at home and abroad.

Tickets are $45 and includes everything you'd expect at a wedding. Hot and cold food, sweets, wedding cake and refreshments will be available. Contact Brenda on 0422935466.

Bookings are essential.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne community centre boyne tannum rotary club wedding

