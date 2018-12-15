Mobile van set to help vulnerable residents

RETURNING DIGNITY: General Manager of Roseberry Queensland, Colleen Tribe and state member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher at the announcement of funding for a mobile dignity van.

RETURNING DIGNITY: General Manager of Roseberry Queensland, Colleen Tribe and state member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher at the announcement of funding for a mobile dignity van. Matt Taylor GLA141218ROSE

A GROWING need for homelessness services in Gladstone is behind a funding announcement for a mobile dignity van presented to Roseberry Queensland yesterday.

Designed to complement Roseberry's dignity hub, the mobile service will offer services such as phone charging stations, sanitary packs and service information to those facing hardship.

General manager of Roseberry Gladstone, Colleen Tribe said the funding was a boost to their homelessness program.

"It will be bringing the dignity on wheels so we'll be able to build up our capacity to go out to people in the community," she said.

"The benefit will be that we're able to get out to people that maybe can't get into see us.

"(We can) make sure they're ok, make sure their dignity is retained, make sure they have the right referral process to follow and just support them anyway we can."

Construction of the van is set to begin in January with the new vehicle rolled out within months.

It will have the capacity to service most of the Central Queensland region.

General Manager of Roseberry Queensland, Colleen Tribe at the announcement of funding for a mobile dignity van. Matt Taylor GLA141218ROSE

State member for Glenn Butcher said he was pleased to see funding secured for the vital equipment.

"Not everyone in this community has a roof over their head, we know all of our social food service here in Gladstone, places like salvation army are still very very busy looking after people," he said.

"A lot of us take for granted that we can go home for a nice warm meal but there's some in our community who don't have that luxury.

"This is a big need in Gladstone particularly and will service not just Gladstone but the Central Queensland region."