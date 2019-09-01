Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warwick police were on scene.
Warwick police were on scene. File
News

Mobile phone used to damage police van

Gerard Walsh
by
1st Sep 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOBILE phone was used to break the window of a police van in Percy St, Warwick, around midnight Saturday.

Police were called to the incident between Acacia Avenue and Percy St in which three Warwick men were fighting.

A large crowd was watching and the mobile phone was thrown and went straight through a back window of the police van.

Warwick police have the phone in their possession and are further investigating the incident.

At this stage, no arrest has been made.

Warwick police made one arrest on scene, a 25-year-old Warwick man was arrested for public nuisance and obstructing police.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on September 11.

Two Warwick men, aged 22 and 23, have been issued with public notice infringement notices which carry a fine of $400.

damage mobile phone police van
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    Pets & Animals Everything you need to know about the Masked Lapwing

    Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    premium_icon Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    News Gladstone man pulls down pants after big day at races

    FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    Community Here's what our reader's had to say to for Father's Day.

    PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    premium_icon PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    People and Places Did we spot you at today's Gladstone Multicultural Festival?