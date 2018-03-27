Mobile massage therapist offering offices soothing relief

HELEN Mison's passion for massage therapy was a by-product of her own back problems.

"I had some back pain, but after the birth of my son things got worse," she said.

She was receiving treatment from a chiropractor but found the visits were become more frequent and the pain wasn't going away.

"There had to be a better way, so I started studying to learn a bit more about deep tissue massage.

"I was intrigued to learn that this therapy had longer lasting effects," Ms Mison said.

Soon afterwards she went to college to study for a Diploma in Remedial Massage and and fell in love with the course on the first day.

After earning her degree in 2001 Ms Mison started her mobile business offering massages to corporate office workers in their workplace.

"I quickly found out how beneficial it is for my clients and their businesses.

People were telling me that they had fewer headaches, reduced stress and tension and generally felt much better," she said.

Business owners quickly got on board as employee productivity and morale improved.

"They also noticed a decrease in workplace stress and sick leave," Ms Mison said.

She added that corporate massage is not a perk, "It's an investment in your staff's well-being, massages make your staff feel better, relaxed and gives them a boost."

Ms Mison's mission is to offer a complete holistic health package.

"It's the small, simple things that really make a difference to a person's health," she said.

Which is why she also offers advice on posture, and gentle stretching techniques to her clients. "Back and neck problems are the biggest issue I find in the workplace, and posture plays a big part in those issues," she said.

Businesses interested in learning more can enquire about packages and rates by contacting Ms Mison at: jhmison@internode.on.net

Ms Mison will also be conducting workshops around Gladstone in the near future to help people learn the basics to live a better and healthier life.

As for her own back? "It's amazing!

"I haven't had pain for in over 17 years!" she said.