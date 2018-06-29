Mobile library service worker retires

TREASURED MEMORIES: Mercedes Heymer said her job with the Mobile Library Service was very satisfying as she felt she made a difference.

MERCEDES Heymer has been at the helm of Gladstone's Home Library Service for over 20 years.

Starting out with just a few clients, the service has grown to meet the needs of over 200 housebound residents, many of them elderly.

Mercedes recently decided it was time to retire but she'll miss her clients and they'll miss her.

"I had one lady say to me the other day 'I'm so sad you're leaving, when you arrive it's like Christmas,” Mercedes said.

Many of her clients are big readers and would request two bags of books - 16 books all up - more than one a day.

Mercedes kept reader profiles of all clients so she could keep up with their tastes and supply them with new authors she thought they'd like.

"That was the really satisfying part of the job, if you get that right, you've got happy customers,” she said.

Mercedes said some clients' reading tastes had surprised her over the years though.

"One day a few years ago this very elderly lady said she liked these couple of authors, they were pretty racy,” she said.

Mercedes dutifully selected the books for the lady and after reading them the lady said: "I wish I had known a lot of this stuff when I was younger.”

"Mercedes was an excellent worker, well-loved by all staff and all her clients,” colleague Sue Norris said.

"She always went that extra bit for all her clients too if they needed mail dropped off or if they requested a book that came in she'd go straight out.”

Mercedes is now planning to set sail with her husband Garry in their catamaran Forever Dreamin.