Mobile friends enjoy park life and support Angel Flight

Park Fun: Discovery Holiday Park staff Jim Jones, Geoff Batchelor, Bobbi McPaul and Andy Forsyth were fine tuning their musical and culinary talents for the mid week entertainment.

Park Fun: Discovery Holiday Park staff Jim Jones, Geoff Batchelor, Bobbi McPaul and Andy Forsyth were fine tuning their musical and culinary talents for the mid week entertainment. Glen Porteous

AN ENTERTAINING experience and welcoming stay has kept Discovery Holiday Park at Tannum Sands booked out and busy all year round.

Park Manager Andy Forsyth and Assistant Manager Bobbi McPaul don't see the people who stay at the holiday park as just customers, rather as mobile friends who come back to visit.

"We enjoy doing what we do, guests come back year after year, there is a good team here and get along well," Andy said.

"Instead of having guests check in, check out, they are made welcome here and we are getting bookings for 2019."

One of the draw cards of the popular holiday park is the midweek entertainment and engaging fun for all guests.

"My partner Geoff (Batchelor) and I put on different entertainments for the guests and makes their stay here extra special," Andy said.

Tuesday night is sausage sizzle and a sing-a-long, Wednesday night is hot dogs and trivia and Thursday night is Andy's special home-made soup with some old time rock and roll tunes. There is a philanthropic reason behind the mid-week entertainment to help raise money for a good cause.

"We also raise money for Angel Flight, a non-profit organisation run mostly by volunteers and over 12 years or more we have raised over $90,000 for it," Andy said.

Angel Flight Australia is a charity that coordinates non-emergency flights to assist country people access to specialist medical treatment that might be unavailable because of distance and travel.