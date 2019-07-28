MJ'S COLUMN: Time to bring back the subs?

AHOY SAILOR: HMAS Farncomb was recently in the Gladstone Region for a four-day stopover.

AT LAST, a man who still believes in my vision for our region!

I'm talking about our deputy mayor Chris Trevor.

And yes we are still talking about submarines.

Why? Because HMAS Farncomb Collins Class is in Gladstone harbour for the military games.

And we should really revisit the fact that we have one of the best harbours in the world that should be home for our new submarines.

When I mentioned the submarine to Chris he said: "Yes, as a nation we have ordered 12 new subs from France at a cost of $50billion dollars.”

These will be made and assembled in South Australia - nice bit of pork barrelling from the feds for letting the car industry collapse.

But Chris did mention: "Where do these subs go when they are finished and where will be their new home?”

It makes sense to me to bring them home to the best port in Australia - that being Gladstone Port.

If our new Prime Minister Scott Morrison was to green light this via a visit, which we still haven't got from him, then I'm sure our four-term member for Flynn Kenny O'Dowd would be pleased and happy that this government could actually save our region and supply jobs and growth to the area.

And I'm not just talking a home for our new subs but a whole naval base that includes a maintenance section.

If this was to happen it would open up the whole region to full-time jobs that would benefit our region.

That would be a first from the Federal Government.

Can it happen? Yes.

But it will need vision and courage.

Will it be worth it? Yes.

We have the harbour and a great city to support this infrastructure.

Australia is the 52nd biggest country in the world by population, 13th by size of economy, 6th by land area and we spend a lot of money on defence.

In fact we are ramping it up by $26billion per year over the next 10 years.

It is a lot, given we have no land borders, the natural advantage of being surrounded by a giant moat.

Our spending has had an affect on our neighbours.

Indonesia is not a rich country but it has indicated it is also thinking about expanding its submarine fleet.

Would limiting our spending help forestall a local arms race?

We are buying 12 submarines except, here's the thing, you can't use them all at once.

Subs need a lot of maintenance and we in Gladstone can look after all the problems and make sure they get all the loving they need to keep on going.

If things are going splendidly they spend half the time in the water, half in maintenance at the new Gladstone naval base.

But these submarines have problems.

In recent years, we've managed to have basically just one in the water on average.

So, with our very expensive new fleet, realistically we could end up with just five or six boats in the water at any time.

But hang on, we as a nation have signed on for the subs.

They are coming so why not jump on the gravy train and Make Gladstone Great Again by expanding the port?

I'm sure Gladstone Ports Corporation would love to play sailor and make this happen.

So the big challenge is for our man in Canberra Kenny O'Dowd to back this winner and get our Prime Minister to Gladstone so he can see for himself what a great harbour we have.

The Submarines are being built and they need a new home so let's start the campaign via the Gladstone Regional Council, our state member Glenn Butcher and Member for Flynn Kenny O'Dowd.

We should start shouting from the rooftops that we want the submarines to be based in Gladstone at the all-new Gladstone naval base and we want to start building now so we can keep our kids in the area.