MEET Momo and see what a challenge this she-devil cyber predator is.

NOT A GAME: Momo Challenge is doing the rounds of social media. Be aware of what your children are seeing. Wendy Andrews

Right now Momo is terrifying our children in Central Queensland and across the world.

What is the world coming to? The sad fact is the safety of our children has just gone viral with a new form of cyberbullying.

I must say the image of Momo is frightening but strangely haunting, but alas our 10-foot bulletproof warriors have taken the plunge to accept the 'Momo Challenge'.

Our young children, who think they are invincible, are being targeted through websites such as YouTube, and iPhones via WhatsApp social media networks.

This disturbing challenge has enticed our young children to contact a user named 'Momo'. When they do make contact, they receive graphic photographs and disturbing threats from Momo and are instructed to perform a series of dangerous tasks.

Despite claims that the phenomenon was reaching worldwide proportions in July of 2018, the number of complaints was relatively small, and no police department has confirmed that anyone was harmed.

But in recent times it has swept the globe again with reports many young ones taking up the challenge, which have many parents so worried that the police service of Northern Ireland posted a public warning on Facebook.

Globally there have already been a number of reports of children self-harming and committing suicide through these challenges.

Not only are the challenges dangerous, 'Momo' tells the children that if they don't do as instructed, Momo will harm them or a family member.

Numerous videos of Momo are on YouTube. She claims she has hypnotic powers and baits her victims, and is accompanied by creepy chants such as 'Momo, Momo, Momo's going to kill you'.

Sadly, Momo has been reaching our children through YouTube such as Peppa Pig. Even though the sound via speakers sounds normal, the images are of the characters hurting themselves, by swallowing pills out of a medicine cabinet, or leaving the stove on, and even going to the extent of using a knife to cut themselves.

In the past week 'Momo Challenge' has swept through Australia and it's now in our own back yard of Central Queensland.

I was alerted to this fact via a couple of phone calls to Classic Hits 4CC and these parents were terrified and said so on air and begged other concerned parents to talk to their own children about this horrible challenge before it destroyed their own families.

I noticed on social media that Gladstone Open Discussion had put out a warning to all parents asking them to check what their children were watching and ask the question about Momo and reassure them it was not real and they could talk to their parents about it.

A number of concerned Gladstone parents have posted on Facebook warnings about this soul-destroying challenge called Momo because their own children have encountered this cyber predator and have been traumatised, and so have the parents.

Police forces and school administrations on several continents have issued warnings about the Momo Challenge and repeated common advice about internet safety.

WhatsApp is encouraging its users to block phone numbers engaging in this practice and to report them to the company.

The incident is a reminder of the challenges parents face in protecting their loved ones from online predators.

I know we can diligently monitor our children's screen usage, but all it takes is one child with an older sibling and a mobile phone and the whole group of children is exposed to this very sick behaviour.

If your child has had contact with the Momo Challenge please contact your local authorities, school and even take the extra step to seek professional help as this challenge is terrifying our children with sleepless nights, nightmares, self-harm and thoughts of suicide. Listed are the support services for you and your family.

If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide, contact Lifeline: 131114, Suicide Call Back Service: 1300659467 or Beyondblue: 1300224636. Specialist helplines for children include Kids Helpline: 1800551800 (24/7 crisis support) or Headspace: 1800650 890.