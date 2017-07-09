25°
News

MJ: We need more than hot air to fix power and jobs

Michael J Bailey | 8th Jul 2017 9:48 PM
ALL TALK: Let's ground the hot air and do something worthwhile.
ALL TALK: Let's ground the hot air and do something worthwhile. ROB JINMAN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
MJ on Sat'day: Telling it like it is in Gladstone
MJ on Sat'day: Telling it like it is in Gladstone Centro Art

WHY a hot air balloon on this page?

No, it doesn't represent my head or any part of my body for that matter.

This is what you could have created if you'd harnessed all the hot air that came from politicians visiting Gladstone this week.

We had no less than three senators here during the week talking to industry about power prices with a bit of concern for our Aurizon workers.

What do you reckon will come of all that? (See picture again).

I've heard the 'round table' talk in Gladstone about power prices affecting industry in our town was so highly thought about that one of our big industries sent a cleaner as its representative.

I'm not totally sure everyone even bothered to turn up to hear what these three senators had to say or offer.

A few of them might have had more pressing matters, like an important clean-up of their desks, a morning tea, or maybe they even forgot it was on.

What exactly was done for the Aurizon workers?

Oh, Senator Kim Carr 'criticised' the decision from Aurizon to cut 126 jobs from its Gladstone, Bluff and Stanwell depots.

Well, that told them!

Oh, the Victorian senator also said it was "short-sighted" and he "didn't agree with the approach the company was taking".

Wow, they'd be really quaking in their boots now.

I can see the Aurizon boss now, talking to his PA.

He or she might be saying to get on the phone to the workshop now and tell all the workers they'd change their mind.

He or she would say they are that worried they've had a senator criticise them and say he doesn't agree with us.

... what was his name again?

PREVIOUSLY | MJ on Sat'day

>> MJ: Gladstone: It's a gas, gas gas

>> MJ: Our daggy main drag

>> MJ: I'm not just common, I've got some sense

The Labor Senator did give out some rhetoric about governments needing to spend $45billion on rail infrastructure or something like that.

Not sure where that $45billion got plucked from but it's certainly an impressive figure.

Oh, and he did draw a comparison between Aurizon and the situation at the NRG power station. Yes, that's right, something about the short term again.

Well, the short term situation is that Aurizon workers are losing their jobs, the NRG power station is locked in a drawn-out impasse and our power prices keep going up.

Meanwhile, I'm still paying 90 cents a day just to have my meter read, I'm still paying too much for my gas when I jump in and out of the shower for my very quick clean.

What do these senators actually do or what can they actually do?

It might not even be their fault ... the system may be set up that are largely ineffectual and irrelevant, especially when they are in Opposition.

When it comes to the problems in Gladstone in regards to jobs and electricity, we need more than just rhetoric.

The power problem is destined to become forever bogged in the renewable energy versus coal and gas argument with too many vested interests.

Yes, we can't afford to walk away from our coal mines and gas companies. There's thousands and thousands of jobs tied up in these industries.

We don't need federal senators blowing in and blowing up big balloons to tell us that. We now need our State Government to really manage this energy situation.

The balance of renewables and traditional power sources is a tricky balancing act but one Annastacia and her troupe has to master.

Just like South Australia, we need to take the power bull by the horns and stake our claims on a sustainable future on the power front.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  mj on satday

FREE FLIGHTS: Alliance to land in Gladstone with big offer

FREE FLIGHTS: Alliance to land in Gladstone with big offer

Alliance Airlines will take over the Brisbane to Gladstone route later this month.

LNP's Callide candidate backs high school for Calliope

FULL SUPPORT: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce at the proposed Calliope high school site.

Colin Boyce bones up on local issues during three-day visit.

New flood gates to stop Barney Point inundation

WATER SOLUTION: Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett inspects the new Young St flood gates.

Council moves to stop repeated flooding of Wood and Young Sts.

'Bob the Builder' remembered as a free spirit

FAREWELL: A final smile for Dad - son Richard has a private moment with family and friends at the service for his dad Robert Dennis Webster.

Robert Webster was farewelled by the Gladstone community.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

'She was one of the naughtiest parents'

ON the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death, Princes William and Harry have opened up about the “best mum in the world”, Princess Diana.

Delta Good-rrrmm banned from driving

Pop diva Delta Goodrem, seen climbing from a left-hand drive vehicle in a clip for her song River, withdrew her appeal.

"I feel the speed camera is inaccurate and would like to appeal.”

What's on the small screen this week

Lisa Parkes tackles the tyre swing on the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

HOUSE Rules will crown a winner while ninjas invade our screens.

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

“Who could be a better prom date than him?”

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $155,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

ENTRY LEVEL BUYER...WON&#39;T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE

31 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Situated at the end of a quiet street surrounded by bushland and only one neighbour this property is an attractive investment for someone looking to secure their...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

TIRED OF PAYING RENT? LOOK NO FURTHER!

62 Dixon Drive, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This is the first time this home has been offered to the market with only one owner. This three bedroom, brick veneer home is situated at 62 Dixon Drive, Telina in...

Modern Family Home Be the first!!

13 Kandel Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 672m2...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS - BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Looking to take advantage of the Queensland Governments...

Best of Both Worlds!!!

111 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Expressions of...

This stunning home is one of Gladstone's best kept secrets. Featuring 12.3 private acres (4.92 hectares), this hilltop hideaway provides the best of both worlds...

PRICED TO SELL - MOTIVATED VENDORS - YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $234,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Public auction at Yarwun, machinery and tools on sale

Tomkins is having a public auction at 9 Flynn Rd Yarwun on Saturday as the small acreage is being sold.

Tomkins public auction on Saturday has a mountain of tools on offer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!