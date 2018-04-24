MJ on Tuesday: See you on the greens this Anzac Day

THE Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club will be buzzing with activity this Wednesday as they take the time to commemorate the end of World War I.

This year they will also commemorate the 75 anniversary of events from World War II and they will remember and honour those who fought in Vietnam and Afghanistan, who have served Australia not only in war but protected us at home and abroad.

We should remember the enormous suffering endured by Australian Prisoners of War who suffered unimaginable hardship on the Burma Railway and as a nation honour and remember more than 3000 Australian nurses who volunteered for active service during World War I and those who enlisted in subsequent conflicts.

Local activities in Gladstone will commence prior to the Dawn Parade which originates at the Valley Shopping Centre at 5.30 am leading to the Cenotaph and then on to the bowls club for the traditional Gunfire Breakfast and provide an opportunity for old mates to gather and relax while waiting for the Anzac Day March to commence at 10.30 am from the front of the Gladstone Regional Council offices in Goondoon St.

Following the service in Anzac Park the bowls club will become a hive of activity hosting a sit-down luncheon for 160 returned soldiers and invited guests.

SPECIAL DAY: Thousands turned out for the 2017 Anzac Day march in Gladstone. A Richardson

The bowls club will be open from 5am to cater to the public in the public bar and bistro with things expected to hot up around 11am at the end of the service.

The Gladstone Sub Branch of the RSL will be conducting Two Up on the Greens throughout the day.

Two Up can only be played legally on Anzac Day and where better to play it than in the beautiful setting at the Gladstone Bowls Club.

A courtesy bus will operate all day on Anzac Day to assist patrons to and from the march and to travel home after their day out.

The good news is that the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club has of late undergone a revival under the direction of its new management committee.

New management committee chairman Graham McVean and his executive want to modernise and build the core business to make sure the club is financially viable for the future.

Time to remember servicemen and women. Mike Richards GLA180817VIET

I love this statement from McVean, "A lot of people think the game of bowls is only for the older members of our community, but nothing is further from the truth.

"More and more younger people are joining in to play bare foot bowls and with our new lights about to be commissioned.

"We are excited to introduce Twilight Bowls from mid-May.

"As far as the club house goes we are planning renovations which will transform the club into a modern exciting facility that will serve the community well into the future.

"We are looking at providing a retractable shade cloth roof over the eastern green to protect our members from the sun and to make summer play a little more enjoyable”.

If you love your food The Catalina Bar and Grill will be a new feature of the club with Jeremy Hastings of The Dock taking on the responsibility of providing a new first-class menu for visitors and members.

Initially the kitchen will be open from Anzac Day and on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm with members and guests welcome.

Enquiries for all functions are most welcome.

The club's over-the-bar prices are more than competitive and in addition everyone is welcome to come in and experience the fun of bowling.

To get the word out about what really happens at the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club their members, over the next few weeks, will visit all schools in the area to encourage participation in their new Foster a Bowler Program.

Local schools will be encouraged to nominate teams to play alongside club members and learn the art of bowling in a relaxed healthy environment.

This is really thinking outside the square because as a club if you don't reach out to the community and wave the flag this club could just wither on the vine.

With its positive new outlook our local Gladstone Bowls Club will prosper and survive.

So, come on Gladstone let's get behind this new management team that will help our local bowls club to survive and prosper into the future.

Hopefully, I'll see you on the greens for a bit of Two Up this Anzac Day.