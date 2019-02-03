MJ ON SATURDAY: Putting trust in robots

CAN we really work less hours with the robots looking over our shoulders?

It's all about trust in robots isn't it?

A new paper published in Computers in Human Behaviour, based on the responses of more than 80,000 people, suggests that people's feelings about machines are more complex than you might expect: The more robots can do - and the closer they get to actual people - the less we trust them.

The research, which focused on interviews of 80,396 citizens in 27 countries in 2012, 2014, and 2017, revealed that citizens are becoming less and less trusting of robots as time passes and machines grow more advanced.

Negative feelings are especially strong in women and blue-collar workers.

What's behind this suspicion- and can it be solved by savvy design? Some robotics companies are betting on it, hiring Pixar engineers to make their robots friendlier.

Japanese companies like Lovot and Sony have seen success with creating likeable robots, too; in Japan, robotic nurses and helpers are now the norm.

Still, I would argue that there is an "uncanny valley” for robots, a point at which humans feel discomfort when they look at a machine imitating a person.

Just look at the overwhelmingly negative response to humanoid androids like Sophia, or the fact that people have no problem accepting and interacting with distinctly non-humanoid robots.

This offers designers a clue: Don't attempt to imitate humans until you can really perfectly duplicate them. But according to the study's authors, Timo Gnambs and Markus Appel, there wasn't a connection between the design of a robot and how much people disliked it.

Instead, people's negative attitudes toward robots arise simply from the degree of interaction they have with it.

When interviewees were presented with the concept of robots cleaning homes and offices or rescuing humans in dangerous situations, the results were more or less positive.

But the moment the questions veered into close-encounter territory, like robotic nurses and autonomous cars, people became more negative.

Their criticism grew as their intimacy to the robot itself grew, regardless of its appearance.

So, the key to robot acceptance doesn't seem to rely on design alone. As others have pointed out, the key may be culture, experience, and education.

Look to Japan, a country where robots have long been pervasive both in culture and the workplace.

It's no coincidence that Japanese companies lead in robotics, with Honda, Sony, or Mitsubishi making machines that do everything from taking care of old people in nursing homes to watching over babies and toddlers.

Synthetic beings have become normalised. Can design bridge the gap?

Perhaps. But the more intuitive solution is the same one that has helped people accept every other technology in history give it time and talking about time you've probably read stories on how shorter work weeks can improve productivity and boost morale.

Companies have experimented with it, and got such great results that some have decided to stick with the practice. Economist John Maynard Keynes predicted that technological advancements and economic developments would lead to shorter and shorter working hours.

But this isn't happening. We Aussies are still clocking long hours at work, and while technology has made some things more efficient, it has also imposed additional burdens - like the expectation that employees are contactable (and obliged to respond to messages) 24/7. So, would one day off really make a difference?

If you say yes it would here are three quick steps for requesting a four-day work week.

1. Use data. You wouldn't go into a salary negotiation without having done your research about what the market salary is, and hopefully some sort of tangible metrics that illustrate why you deserve that pay bump.

Asking for a flexible working arrangement requires the same kind of due diligence.

Make the case that it benefits the company, and show how you plan to do the same amount of work in shorter days.

You need to lay out your plan of action, and articulate the research that shows how short, focused periods are the way to go.

2. Ask for an experiment.

You might not even like working a four-day work week.

Ask your boss to try it for a week or two, and allow them to assess.

Sometimes they need to see that you will be just as productive, and if you can show them that, they're more likely to be open to making that a permanent thing.

3. Push for a compromise.

Sometimes no amount of research and numbers can change your boss's mind.

Be prepared to ask for an alternative that lets you control your work schedule. Is this a pipe dream?

Well, no it's happening now in lots of Government departments so it does work you just have to be brave and work out your battle plans.