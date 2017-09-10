MJ on Sat'day: The car park jungle is just getting worse

SOUGHT AFTER: Are parking spaces getting smaller around the place? MJ thinks so.

HAVE you noticed how the car parking spaces are getting smaller and smaller, or is it the cars that we are driving getting bigger and wider?

Let's face it, we seem to be buying larger vehicles and SUV's so does this mean our choice of transport is the cause of this frustration as we try to squeeze into the last parking bay for 100km's?

Well no, according to Rootys from Gladstone Nissan.

It's not the choice of transport, it's the fault of the developer's and here's why.

Well it is a theory I got from a well-known developer and he says yes, the car parks have got smaller because when you build a complex that has shops to serve the locals, the local council will tell you, that to go ahead you need xyz car parking bays for your customers.

To get around this the parking bays have become smaller and if can only put in 45 car parking bays in place and the council says you need 80, no worries just pay the council $15,000 per parking bay that you could not squeeze onto your block.

But where does that money go?

I must say it's great if you own a very small compact beep beep car, because if your choice of transport is a Nissan Patrol or a Transport Van you have Buckley's.

It's like trying to put two litres of coke into a one litre bottle.

And there's nothing worse than when you fluke a car park but you are unable to open your door to get out without causing damage to the other car.

I actually saw a guy that had to open his station wagon boot and slide up to the front seat just to get out.

How tragic, but at least he got out.

I have also seen people just waiting for the owners of vehicles who have parked to close to them. It's mission impossible to get out so it's a waiting game.

What can you say when they do eventually come back? You would like to give a month full, but then you don't want the verbal assault that will follow, so you say nothing and just don't return to that location again.

Why don't the town planners be honest enough and say these shopping parking bays must be xyz size and that's it?

It would save a lot of agro and at least you would have peace of mind that when you park your pride and joy at your choice of shopping you can return to your spot with peace of mind that you can leave in one piece and not worry about scratchers and dings that often happen.

No apologies or sorry notes, maybe we should by pass the shopping experience and just order on line and let them deliver the goods to your home.

What do you think?

I don't think so - we all need to get out there and support our local traders.

If only the parking was not such a hassle, but I suppose that's just life.

You get on board or hide in the shadows.

MJ Bailey is the Breakfast announcer on 4CC