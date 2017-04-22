27°
News

MJ on Sat'day: Telling it like it is in Gladstone

Michael J Bailey | 22nd Apr 2017 11:06 AM
WE'VE GOT THE GAS: An aerial view of the three gas plants recently built in Gladstone.
WE'VE GOT THE GAS: An aerial view of the three gas plants recently built in Gladstone. Ashley Roach - Fullframe Photogr

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE has got gas! I know, a pretty obvious statement and I'm not talking about the gastric reflux type of gas or even that stuff that causes embarrassment in lifts and other confined spaces.

But we are starting to feel a little uncomfortable in Gladstone with our gas situation. We can't be running out of it. We're awash with it, but what are we doing with it?

A lot of it seems to be going overseas and now I even see we are starting to import it, so we can export it ... have I got that right?

What we don't seem to be doing is turning it into electricity for our own market.

The alarm bells are ringing about power around town. We've got BSL laying off workers, we've got Brumby's closing down, all because they simply can't afford the power.

Every day on radio, I'm getting calls from pensioners who can't afford to cool or heat their houses.

It's bad enough we've got businesses struggling to make ends meet with the added impost of electricity costs, but it's just bloody unacceptable to have our pensioners sweltering or shivering in their houses because they can't afford to pay the electricity bill.

We've got our old people sitting around little fans when it's hot and smothering themselves with blankets and rugs when it gets a bit colder overnight here in Gladstone.

Meanwhile, I'll say it again, we keep getting told we are awash with gas.

We need a "please explain" on this whole gas situation and some positive action on all this stuff disappearing off our shores.

We're staring at this flickering pilot flame and it is not flickering very bright or it's being sucked overseas.

Now is the time to start thinking about a gas-fired power plant for Gladstone.

Our magnificent NRG plant keeps chugging away but with contracts to places like BSL only up to 2029 and with its coal-fired technology having a limited life physically and politically, it's time to start looking into turning our gas into electricity.

They've done exactly that in South Australia ... in South Australia!

No disrespect to our Croweater friends in Gladstone, but all the way down there they are putting plans in place for a gas-fired power station as a valuable backup for their faltering system.

If they can snub their nose at the national power rules, why can't we when we've got all the aces in the pack?

Remember, we've got the gas!

It will probably take 10 years to get a gas-fired power station up and running here in Gladstone, given the political dithering that goes with anything big, new and innovative, so let's start now.

By the time it gets off the ground, NRG might be on its last legs and we'll have lots of workers looking for jobs.

Build it right next to the one we've got and if we get online even sooner, let Rio Tinto buy the whole shebang at NRG, then they might be able to get that extra 15% of power they need at BSL to get that smelter back working at full capacity and get those jobs back for Gladstone.

If it's not allowed for Rio to have all the power plant, make it allowed.

Let's stop passing the buck on the gas issue and start making a big stink about this.

It's simply not good enough to watch all this gas pass through our system and overseas.

It's enough to give you a guts ache!

Michael J Bailey is the breakfast announcer on 4CC.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gas industry gladstone opinion mj on satday opinion

BREAKING: 6-year-old hospitalised after fall from second-storey window

BREAKING: 6-year-old hospitalised after fall from second-storey...

Paramedics were called to the scene just before midday.

Gladstone Kmart on revamp list, but still one big question...

Gladstone Kmart will have a new look.

'Still battling': Popular Gladstone club fighting to stay afloat

LOOKING UP: Gladstone Bowls Club treasurer Tony Wyper says the Gladstone Bowls Club is on an upward trend.

Positive signs emerging but club is 'still battling'.

Gladstone man's slap knocks sunglasses off girlfriend's face

UNDENIABLE: The man denied making contact with the woman, but CCTV footage had captured the incident.

CCTV footage captured the incident.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

LOOKING FOR A CBD OFFICE TO LEASE OR PURCHASE?

10 William Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE ... $675,000 NEG

- WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE SPACE, WITH SOME AREA UPSTAIRS SUITABLE FOR ACCOMMODATION. - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 1014M2...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

Unique Rural Oasis Top Spot

71 Herbertson Road, Calliope 4680

House 4 3 4 $680,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 71 Herbertson Rd, Calliope For Sale. First time to market in nearly 30 years is this unique country...

Renovators Dream with Stunning Harbour and City Views!!

15 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 25th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of panoramic harbour and City...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

BARGAIN BUY: $30K for 'rare' Gladstone region land

RARE CHANCE: There are blocks being auctioned off in Ubobo this weekend.

'Rare' vacant blocks in region selling for a bargain

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!