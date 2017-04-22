MJ on Sat'day: Telling it like it is in Gladstone

WE'VE GOT THE GAS: An aerial view of the three gas plants recently built in Gladstone.

GLADSTONE has got gas! I know, a pretty obvious statement and I'm not talking about the gastric reflux type of gas or even that stuff that causes embarrassment in lifts and other confined spaces.

But we are starting to feel a little uncomfortable in Gladstone with our gas situation. We can't be running out of it. We're awash with it, but what are we doing with it?

A lot of it seems to be going overseas and now I even see we are starting to import it, so we can export it ... have I got that right?

What we don't seem to be doing is turning it into electricity for our own market.

The alarm bells are ringing about power around town. We've got BSL laying off workers, we've got Brumby's closing down, all because they simply can't afford the power.

Every day on radio, I'm getting calls from pensioners who can't afford to cool or heat their houses.

It's bad enough we've got businesses struggling to make ends meet with the added impost of electricity costs, but it's just bloody unacceptable to have our pensioners sweltering or shivering in their houses because they can't afford to pay the electricity bill.

We've got our old people sitting around little fans when it's hot and smothering themselves with blankets and rugs when it gets a bit colder overnight here in Gladstone.

Meanwhile, I'll say it again, we keep getting told we are awash with gas.

We need a "please explain" on this whole gas situation and some positive action on all this stuff disappearing off our shores.

We're staring at this flickering pilot flame and it is not flickering very bright or it's being sucked overseas.

Now is the time to start thinking about a gas-fired power plant for Gladstone.

Our magnificent NRG plant keeps chugging away but with contracts to places like BSL only up to 2029 and with its coal-fired technology having a limited life physically and politically, it's time to start looking into turning our gas into electricity.

They've done exactly that in South Australia ... in South Australia!

No disrespect to our Croweater friends in Gladstone, but all the way down there they are putting plans in place for a gas-fired power station as a valuable backup for their faltering system.

If they can snub their nose at the national power rules, why can't we when we've got all the aces in the pack?

Remember, we've got the gas!

It will probably take 10 years to get a gas-fired power station up and running here in Gladstone, given the political dithering that goes with anything big, new and innovative, so let's start now.

By the time it gets off the ground, NRG might be on its last legs and we'll have lots of workers looking for jobs.

Build it right next to the one we've got and if we get online even sooner, let Rio Tinto buy the whole shebang at NRG, then they might be able to get that extra 15% of power they need at BSL to get that smelter back working at full capacity and get those jobs back for Gladstone.

If it's not allowed for Rio to have all the power plant, make it allowed.

Let's stop passing the buck on the gas issue and start making a big stink about this.

It's simply not good enough to watch all this gas pass through our system and overseas.

It's enough to give you a guts ache!

Michael J Bailey is the breakfast announcer on 4CC.