MJ on Sat'day: Special day for special cause

UNITED: 4CC, The Observer and Stockland Gladstone have started a Go Fund Me page for our Special Olympians. Mike Richards GLA201017FUND

FUNNY how over a cup of coffee and a conversation a thought turns to action.

It all started with Cr Cindi Bush chatting to Stockland Gladstone marketing manager Joanne Lewis about our local Special Olympics team.

The team needs funds to help get to the games and from that conversation a plan was hatched.

More phone calls were made to the editor of The Gladstone Observer and Christine McKee said let's go for it. A call to 4CC, and everyone agreed.

So this Thursday, 4CC will broadcast live from Stockland Gladstone to help you help these very special athletes raise $38,000 to attend the Special Olympics in Adelaide in April.

From 9am, I'll be talking with the athletes and raising dollars to help them get there, because at the end of the day, it takes courage, hard work and a will to win.

But when you have your home town backing you all the way, I'm sure the adrenaline goes up a notch or three.

This is where we need your help, Capricornia. We have a real shot to bring out the best in 11 Special Olympic athletes. And if they do well in Adelaide, they have a chance to shine at the World Games.

The Special Olympics is a year-round sports program for people with intellectual disability.

Gladstone has 11 athletes selected for the National Games in 2018, the largest number we have ever had, so we should be very proud of them for their dedication and the coaches for the time they give to train, teach and mentor them.

The Nationals are on April 11-16 and $38,000 is needed to ensure that every member of the team receives uniforms, travel/transport, accommodation, training camp and meals.

All athletes will have 24-hour care by volunteers.

Now here comes the catch.

Our team has a short time to raise these funds and time is running out, so if you have a few dollars spare can you go to our GoFundMe page and donate or go to the 4CC Facebook page and follow the prompts.

Let's Meet Team Gladstone: Basketball - Nicole Corowa, Rachel Smith; Football (Soccer) - Adam Knust, Beau Westlake, George Button, Tyler Roberts; Swimming - Ruby Lawler, Levi Harris; Equestrian - Ellie Bloomfield, Sarah Rukavina, Shelby Davis-Hill.

These local champs will shine at the Special Olympics with your help and when they compete in April, 4CC and The Observer will keep you up to date with the results.

Win or lose at the Special Olympics in Adelaide, these athletes are already our champs, giving their best for Central Queensland and Australia.