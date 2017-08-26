25°
MJ on Sat'day: Sometimes you just gotta cut that cord

Michael J Bailey | 26th Aug 2017 6:46 PM
GOOD TIMES: I got along great with Hot FM's Ben Norris (left) when we shared a building.
GOOD TIMES: I got along great with Hot FM's Ben Norris (left) when we shared a building. Mike Richards GLA160217RADIO

LEAVING home can be so sad, but sometimes you have to cut the umbilical cord and be brave.

That's what has happened to your station, 4CC.

After 45 years, our new address is 84 Glenlyon Street, Central Gladstone. You can't miss us with great signage, plenty of parking and a great team.

Our official opening will be soon and we want you to come to the party and celebrate with us.

I must say it was amazing to watch so many local tradespeople getting involved in the rebuild of 4CC, from the planners at Gladstone Drafting to the team at Daniel Shea Electrical and Solar, and amazing carpet from Gladstone Carpet and Vinyls.

Great job Rick and crew and Pauly Williams from Superior painters who got our colours right, and Tim from Ozi Hub who nailed our signage.

There were so many other locals who helped us to feel at home.

 

NEW TECH: Checking out the new digs on Glenlyon St.
NEW TECH: Checking out the new digs on Glenlyon St. Mike Richards GLA240817RADIO

So this is it.

After 45 years in Central Lane we have a new home at 84 Glenlyon Street for your Station 4CC, where you are more than welcome to come in and make yourself at home.

So listen out for the Grand Opening Day party, because at the end of the day it really is Your Station, 4CC.

It's you that makes us what you want to hear, and we love for you to get involved.

I'm sure the old building could tell some amazing tales, but that was yesterday and today we have moved on with many more tales to come.

So when driving by, give me a toot and I'll make sure I give you a wave.

Better still - pop in and say hello.

 

OUT WITH THE OLD: 4CC&#39;s old headquarters on the corner of Central Lane and William Street.
OUT WITH THE OLD: 4CC's old headquarters on the corner of Central Lane and William Street. Rebecca Davis
 
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  mj on satday

