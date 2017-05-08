26°
MJ on Sat'day: Our daggy main drag

Micahel J Bailey | 6th May 2017 12:21 PM
RUN DOWN: Businesses and shops in Goondoon St could use a facelift.
RUN DOWN: Businesses and shops in Goondoon St could use a facelift.

MJ on Sat&#39;day: Telling it like it is in Gladstone
MJ on Sat'day: Telling it like it is in Gladstone Centro Art

I HAD a bit of a fright last weekend when walking down Goondoon St ... I started thinking I'd have to change my shampoo.

Wandering down near where the ANZ bank is, and won't be for long as it soon moves to the Valley, I looked down on my shoulders and saw what I thought was dandruff.

It wasn't ... it was the paint falling down from our weather-beaten main drag buildings.

ANZ is the latest retailer/operator to leave the precinct and I'm beginning to realise why. Some of the buildings in Goondoon St are looking gawd awful.

There's paint peeling, ripped awnings, tired looking facades, rust running down the sides of buildings and too many are empty.

It isn't all of the buildings. A great deal of them, like the great Grand Hotel, still look spick and span but it makes you wonder if those buildings looking a bit run down are simply owned by out-of-town investors who don't give a rat's about how they look.

These buildings are just a number to them in their bulging portfolio books and as long as they're getting rent they don't care how they look.

I know, I know, last week I called for more investors to come to town but that was for construction, not the dormant investors who buy up our existing buildings and then just milk them for what they're worth.

And as we saw in yesterday's Observer, it appears many of these landlords don't particularly care much for the tenants either. If they did they'd drop the rents to help out these companies and perhaps put a lick of paint on them to make them more attractive for shop owners and customers.

As they refuse to open their wallets for maintenance, we see business after business pack up and move out because they just can't afford rents which probably haven't altered since the boom.

The council is doing its bit with its CBD revitalisation and getting the community involved with its $5000 grants to beautify areas of Gladstone.

We've had the community groups pitching in to make things good and all for the price of a cup tea of but all this is a big waste of time if we're going to have grotty, outdated buildings.

These investors are quick to take the money out of the city but are they really putting anything back in?

My hat goes off to Gladstone Engineering Association which has bought a building in the main street and is going to refurbish and try to get some shop keepers to take up space. They're more likely to look after locals and kickstart a Goondoon renaissance.

Topics:  goondoon st goondoon street mj on satday

