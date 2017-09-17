MJ on Sat'day: Let's show the world that Gladstone shines

IS it time to reinvent Gladstone and our ways of thinking about this amazing region?

When I tell the outsiders where I'm working you can hear the disdain in their reply of 'really why are you there?', yet these are the same Aussies who have never left the comfort of their own patch to go exploring.

And let me tell you, when you do take the time to explore this region you are rewarded with one of the great wonders of the world. For example where else in Australia can you say you have the unbelievable Great Southern Barrier Reef at your door step?

To our west we have the sandstone region to explore and let's not forget 1770 and Agnes Water and all beaches in between.

We are blessed with an abundance of parks and walking tracks and the best play area. I'm talking about East Shores and it looks like another bucket of money is about to be spent extending this area for everyone.

Yet it's that name that seems to make ordinary people cringe and that name is Gladstone.

Do we need to reinvent ourselves with a new image and stop showing the world the vast tracks of coal that is one of our main export drivers, or hide the LNG and coal ships that earn the Queensland Government a bucket of money?

It breaks my heart to think the rest of this state and country think we are living in the pits and why would you want to holiday here - you only come here to make money and then get the hell out.

I say it's time to make a stand. What we need to do is start using the tools we have to show the rest of Australia and the world that GLADSTONE is a thriving city with amazing facilities.

To do this we need you to start using photos and videos to spread the word.

I know we have GAPDL who do a great job, but what about a portal for ordinary people to download their great adventures and drive the message that Gladstone is the hub to come to?

Let's get a Gladstone portal up and encourage everyone to upload their best of our region and then spread the word. Businesses could print the web address on all letters and advertisements.

We have the best of schools, fantastic all year weather, amazing fishing, trekking, bike tracks, even turtles and whales.

All we need is belief, so who is going to put up their hand to start the videos and photos rolling.

If it's you, give me a call at Your Station 4cc Monday on 49 722 700 and let's at least start the conversation to get the whole region involved from 1770 to Monto to Bilo to Lake Awoonga, Gladstone and everywhere in between.

With so many places to visit the average Bear and family will need to come back to our region at least nine times to soak it all in.

Some will choose to come and live here.

Let's roll with Gladstone Shines.