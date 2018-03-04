MJ on Sat'day: Let's show off our city's history

RARE FIND: MJ Bailey with one of 2000 coins that were produced to celebrate Gladstone's new status as a city.

RARE FIND: MJ Bailey with one of 2000 coins that were produced to celebrate Gladstone's new status as a city. Mike Richards GLA020318COIN

WHAT ever happened to our city flag?

Before amalgamation this flag was a common sight around the Gladstone area but alas it features no more.

That has me crying, "what a shame!”

Do you think we should be proud of our past and exhibit our heritage instead of letting it fade from history?

I say "yes, a resounding big yes” because this city used to stand on its own two feet.

But somebody down south thought amalgamation was a good thing, trouble is I feel that all the towns that got amalgamated lost a little bit of their identity.

The flag of the City of Gladstone was established on March 4, 1976, following the Proclamation of the Town to a City by the State Governor, Sir Colin Hannah.

The amalgamation of the Shires of Calliope, Miriam Vale and the City of Gladstone has led to the old city flag to be forgotten in the annuals of time.

When you look at the old flag, you can feel and see the history - for example:

The flag design appears in a roughly octagonal shape, with yellow backing visible in continuation of the gold imbrication separating the four quarters.

The first quarter is black demi-griffin on white, referring to the arms of British prime minister William Gladstone, for whom the city is named.

The second quarter is blue, with an arm (in naval uniform) issuing from naval coronet and holding a flag with a wolf's head and cross. This comes from the crest of the arms of Admiral Sir Roger Curtis, for whom the harbour is named.

The third quarter shows a yellow banded fleece on white, interpreted by the city as a symbol of Spanish knighthood, a reference to Sir Maurice Charles O'Connell, the leader of the successful second settlement at the city's location. The fleece is fairly common in early Australian heraldry, and the explanation also suggests it might celebrate the short-lived colony of North Australia, excised from New South Wales in 1846 with Port Curtis as the capital.

The fourth quarter is blue with a three masted, one funnelled paddle steamer, probably representing the Cornubia, which was used by Colonel Barney when he selected Port Curtis as the settlement for a new colony.

At the centre of the device is a yellow cross moline. This may represent the eight years between the original attempt to establish a colony in 1846 and the successful settlement in 1854.

This flag tells a great story about our past and what we started from and have come to unlike the current flag which tells us very little about the region.

But then I do hear that there are those who would like to split the State into two and it makes me wonder what the next flag will be and what celebrations will come with it.

Hands up those who still have their 50mm gold-plated aluminium medallion stuck to commemorate the 1976 Proclamation.

Apparently, there were only 2000 made. I wonder how many still exist and does the council or museum have this to remember yesteryear by?

I must say well done to Stephen Mills from the Rotary Club of South Gladstone.

Stephen is the Flag Marshall who is giving us a reminder of our glorious past and I posed the question 'why don't we have more celebrations via the flag poles'?

So, we came up with this plan that yoy can become involved with.

If you would like to see your Country of Origin flag flown on what was your National Day than call me on how this could happen.

But there are a few guidelines to follow.

The flag must be your official national flag of your country of birth and the size is very specific so to obtain a flag please contact 4CC on 49700300 for additional details.

So, let's start using the flag poles at Gallipoli Place every day with each day telling a different story of celebrations.